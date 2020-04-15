Did you know that Mother’s Day is less than a month away? There’s a good chance you’ve been too wrapped up in the goings-on of the world to even realize, and that’s completely understandable. But can you find something the favorite mama in your life will absolutely love with just a few weeks to go? And will it even arrive in time for the big day?

Yes, you can, and yes, it will! In fact, you’re pretty much already there. We’re here to introduce you to a gift that virtually any mother would love to receive. It’s so good, you may even end up grabbing one for yourself. The mother-and-me vibe would be too cute. The actual cutest, in fact, since both of you will have such stunning hair. We’re talking about this gift set from Dyson!

Get the exclusive Mother’s Day gift edition Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in fuchsia/nickel for just $399.99 at Dyson!

Using a Dyson hair dryer for the first time is truly a life-changing moment. And the thing is, that moment lasts and lasts. Every single time you use it, you’ll come out with salon-quality locks — and you may even find your hair becoming healthier over time. The digital motor boasts extremely fast drying time, while the intelligent heat control is made to protect hair’s natural shine — measuring airflow temperature over 100 times per second to help prevent extreme heat damage!

This exclusive set not only comes in a gorgeous fuchsia/nickel color combination, but it includes some extra goodies too. This really is the gift that keeps on giving. Each purchase comes with a 1.4-inch barrel brush to help create volume and shape, as well as a detangling comb to glide through knots in wet or dry hair with minimal friction. And no, that’s not everything!

This gift set also comes with magnetic attachments for the dryer, including a smoothing nozzle, a styling concentrator that creates a “high-velocity blade of air,” and a diffuser to reduce frizz in curly and wavy hair. We’re still not done! We wouldn’t forget about the non-slip heat mat and the storage hanger — so you don’t need to plop your dryer on the ground or on your crowded nightstand once you’re done using it!

The Supersonic hair dryer has three speed settings, as well as four precise heat settings, including a cold shot button to set your style. It also has a lengthy 9-foot cable for ultimate ease of use! While we’re talking numbers, we should also mention that Dyson claims this dryer can increase smoothness by 75%, increase shine by up to 132% and decrease frizz and flyaways by up to 61%. Each one comes with a two-year warranty too! The incredible features never end, so order today and let mom experience them for herself this Mother’s Day!

