Give Yourself a Top-Tier Manicure at Home With This Deborah Lippmann Set

Missing your regular nail salon appointment? You’re not alone! We’ve officially reached the point where that last manicure or pedicure we treated ourselves to in early March has grown out — and no longer looks up to par. Naturally, all we want to do is head straight to our favorite nail technician and get these paws fixed!

But let’s be real, we can’t do that. Social distancing is at the forefront of health and safety measures in place right now, and staying put is vital to getting the world back on track! To help you cope, you can certainly splurge a little on some powerful products intended to provide a luxurious spa treatment at home. We’re currently eyeing this intensive cuticle-repair set from Deborah Lippmann that’s bound to leave our nails looking flawless!

Get the Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Lab Intensive Treatment Therapy Set with free shipping for $45, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 24, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This set contains four different products to help you expertly tackle hand health. To kick things off, there’s an exfoliating treatment designed to clear any pesky build-up. The formula gently loosens the dead or dry cuticles on the nail — and you don’t even need to soak your fingertips! The pusher tool allows you to gather up excess debris and remove it from the nail. The oil then helps hydrate and soothe cracked cuticles, and the repair cream is a super-intensive treatment that immediately gives the cuticles relief from dryness.

If you’re new here, know that Deborah Lippmann’s nail care products are some of the best on the market. She makes the most stunning, long-lasting polishes, so we’re sure that this set is just as fantastic. The way you treat your cuticles can truly make or break your manicure or pedicure. You don’t want to be too harsh and cause any type of painful tearing or bleeding in this sensitive spot. In fact, this set emphasizes the importance of being gentle — and every item was created with that in mind. This is the first step to nailing our self-care at home!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!