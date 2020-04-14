Hop on the Tie-Dye TikTok Trend With These Essentials From Amazon

When you keep people in one place for too long, they start to get creative. From Instagram Story challenges to group workouts on Zoom, the internet has been abuzz with new home-based activities to take on. The latest we knew we needed to try out? The tie-dye trend!

Looks like scrolling through TikTok videos can lead to some productivity after all! Seeing so many people create cool designs in their own backyard with products they bought solely from Amazon has been inspiring — and we want in. Tie-dye is always in style too, so we can wear our one-of-a-kind pieces over and over again. Want to give it a go? Check out the essentials we’ve picked out below, from dyes to clothes, and get creative!

TULIP One Step Kit: Kaleidoscope

This all-in-one, non-toxic kit includes 12 different colors so you can cover the whole rainbow. It also comes with rubber bands, gloves, a reusable protective surface cover and even a project idea book so whether you’re a first-time amateur or a pro, you’ll be set to go!

Get the TULIP One Step Kit: Kaleidoscope (originally $30) for just $23 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 17, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Rit DyeMore Advanced Liquid Dye

Danielle Bernstein of We Wore What just made her own stunning tie-dye creation using this Rit dye for an ultra-modern look — and yes, she bought it from Amazon! It’s available in a bunch of colors, so pick your favorite!

Get the Rit DyeMore Advanced Liquid Dye starting at just $4 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 17, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Hanes Women’s Full-Zip Hooded Jacket

Time to dye! Pretty much no one does basics better than Hanes, so this white, cotton-blend sweatshirt is definitely going on our to-dye list. Want to make it a full outfit? Better grab the pants below too!

Get the Hanes Women’s Full-Zip Hooded Jacket starting at just $11 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 19, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Hat and Beyond Womens Lightweight Yoga Sweatpants

Co-ord outfits are everything these days, so we’re definitely doing the whole look. These sweats are super comfy and super cute too, the jogger style creating a flattering fit that will only be made better by your colorful additions!

Get the Hat and Beyond Womens Lightweight Yoga Sweatpants starting at just $18 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as April 21, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

MOLERANI Women’s Casual T-Shirt Loose Dress

You don’t have to stick to sweats! Tie-dye your heart out using any piece you want. We know we want to tackle a T-shirt dress like this one, maybe swirling a few colors together to create an unforgettable design. Perfect for summer!

Get the MOLERANI Women’s Casual T-Shirt Loose Dress starting at just $13 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 19, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

