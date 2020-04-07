Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

While just a month ago you might have done a double take seeing someone in the grocery store or walking down the street wearing a face mask, times have changed. The CDC currently recommends that any time you need to go out in public, you have something covering your nose and mouth — in addition to social-distancing. Any measure we can take to lessen the risk of spreading contagions is a measure worth taking!

While medical-grade masks should be donated to hospitals and medical workers in need, we can still pick up other types of masks for ourselves — and Amazon has plenty to choose from with so many benefits, including activated carbon filters. There are even some fun colors and designs! Check out our picks below while they’re still available!

This Activated Carbon Diamond Heart Mask

With five protective layers and two activated carbon filters, this blinged-out mask may offer major protection — whether you’re going out for a toilet paper run or dealing with pesky allergens.

Get the Unisex Print Mouth Cover, Bling Diamonds starting at just $11 at Amazon! Get it as early as April 21, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Activated Carbon Leopard Mask

Who doesn’t love a little leopard? This filtered mask is wildly cool and is made to never leave behind marks on your face!

Get the WhatWhynot Leopard Print Mask for just $10 at Amazon! Get it as early as April 17, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Activated Carbon Space Mask

Layers of protection? Check. Activated carbon filters? Check. Comfortable fabrics? Check. Adjustable nose clip? Check. Ultra mesmerizing and colorful space design that will have us literally looking like stars? Check!

Get the Carwayii Space Pattern Mask for just $11 at Amazon! Get it as early at May 12, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Activated Carbon Paw Print Mask

This one is for all of you animal lovers out there! Represent your furry companion (or the one you’ll be adopting soon) with this rainbow filtered mask!

Get the Rainbow Paw Print Mask for just $12 at Amazon! Get it as early as April 23, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Activated Carbon Floral Mask

The teal, orange, grey and white colors overlapping on the dahlia design make us happy. Making us even happier is just how much wearing it may help us and everyone around us!

Get the Dahlia Floral Mask for just $8 at Amazon! Get it as early as April 22, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

