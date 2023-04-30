Banish Annoying Breakouts With This Viral Clay Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What skincare issue is more frustrating than acne? Sure, there are plenty of common problems which can compare — but pimples are specifically annoying because they’re relentless. We all know that having acne can be particularly hard to cover up with makeup, which might knock down our confidence a bit. Listen, it happens to everyone — yet it always feels particularly stressful when it’s on our own face!

So, to keep our pores clean and blemishes at bay, we rely on masks like this one from Sand & Sky. This mask is a social media sensation, and thousands of shoppers say their skin has never looked better since welcoming this product into their routines!

Get the Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Mask for $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2023, but are subject to change.



This mask uses a specific type of clay sourced in Australia, which is what provides its signature pink hue. Clay is a powerful ingredient to use when you want to make sure your pores are not only squeaky clean, but also smaller in appearance. Think of this mask as a magnet for impurities which are clogging up your complexion, which is one of the most common causes of acne. All of that gunk can be wiped clean after using this treatment just once! Shoppers say that immediately after they wash this mask off following application, their skin instantly seems smoother and more flawless.

But as far as getting rid of acne is concerned, it will certainly take a few applications to see your skin fully cleared up. Just make sure you’re not popping your pimples and let this mask do its thing, and you may find that your skin will be free from pesky pimples in due time. And when you use this mask regularly, it will hopefully prevent breakouts from happening in the future! Even if you don’t have a serious acne problem but experience excessive oiliness, this mask can help you maintain control and make your complexion look gorgeous in the process.

