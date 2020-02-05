Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

One thing we love about winter? Boots. One thing we hate about winter? Also boots. They look great with so many outfits, of course, but honestly, all of the lacing, zipping and pulling involved every time we need to put them on or take them off is a huge pain. It’s cold out though, so it’s not like we’re going to switch to slides — even when we’re running a quick errand!

Know what we can switch to though? Slingbacks. Stick with Us here, because we’re not talking about the summery versions we love to rock when the temperature rises. Yes, these have the same astounding comfort factor and the same brilliantly-designed silhouette, but they’re made for solving all of our winter woes. One of the colors is even over half off!

Get the Sanuk Yoga Sling Cruz Wool shoe (originally $55) now starting at just $27 at Zappos!

This half-sandal, half-shoe hybrid from Sanuk is made to “make your feet smile and put a grin on your chin.” Certainly sounds like a good time to Us. But what exactly makes them wintry? Just check out those uppers, made with a soft, toasty wool-blend fabric! Pop these shoes on when you’re heading to or from the gym, when you get home after work or when you need to pick up dinner, avoiding the extra minutes spent hassling with your heavy boots!

The slingback silhouette of this shoe is just about our favorite thing ever. The heel is open, apart from the soft, fabric sling wrapping around your heel, keeping you securely in your shoe without bringing on the blisters and bleeding that usually come with breaking in a new pair. Breaking in your shoes is so 2019!

Get the Sanuk Yoga Sling Cruz Wool shoe (originally $55) now starting at just $27 at Zappos!

Wondering about that footbed? Ease your mind, because yes — it is made of Sanuk’s signature yoga mat material, with bound edges for maximal comfort. These shoes are seriously made to cater to your bare feet, and we assure you that your soles will never get sick of the royal treatment!

The outsole of this Cruz shoe is made of a durable rubber sponge material that absorbs the impact of your steps. Its tread will keep you from slipping on any icy sidewalks too. Take a closer look at the tread to see an adorable debossed smiley face print too!

These Sanuk slingbacks are currently available in two colors. There’s Black, featuring a cool neutral logo tag, and Dark Shadow, a darker grey with a cute little green logo tag. The grey is 51% off right now, bringing it down under $30, which is pretty wild. Better grab your size before we grab it first!

Get the Sanuk Yoga Sling Cruz Wool shoe (originally $55) now starting at just $27 at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out more from Sanuk here and other flats available at Zappos here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!