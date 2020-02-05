This Gorgeous Velvet Blazer Will Earn You So Many Compliments

When is the last time you bought a piece of clothing that really wowed you? Not one that had you thinking, “Oh, that’s cute” or, “Yeah, I should really pick up one of those.” More like one that you saw and instantly knew you couldn’t live without. Maybe your heart beat a little faster or you couldn’t stop smiling, or perhaps you spent a little too long taking selfies in the fitting room because you weren’t quite ready to take it off. Miss that feeling? Get ready, because it’s about to come back — fast!

We were basically overtaken with emotion when we spotted this long velvet blazer on Amazon. Sometimes when we think we’ve seen it all, a piece like this pops up and just blows Us away. It’s a little bit of drama, a little bit of whimsy, a little bit of sophistication and 100% perfection — all for under $30!

Get the R.Vivimos Ruffled Asymmetric Long Velvet Blazer starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This piece is creeping up fast on 1,000 reviews, and our fellow shoppers are also losing it over how in love they are. They say they don’t think they’ve ever owned an item of clothing that’s attracted as many compliments as this one has. They love how it’s cozy, but still super flattering and even romantic. This could be just the piece to cement your Valentine’s Day look — especially in Wine Red or Peachblow!

They say they’ve seen similar styles for three times as much money, but that this was the easy choice. Reviewers are also pointing out the Stevie Nicks vibes — a praiseworthy aspect for Us!

Get the R.Vivimos Ruffled Asymmetric Long Velvet Blazer starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This is such a unique blazer. It has a soft velvet shell, the back of the high-low hem reaching down below the knees. We need to give this hem the attention it deserves though. It’s a waterfall style, draping and flowing down from the waist — but what’s that peeking out from underneath the velvet? Sheer chiffon ruffles adding even more graceful movement!

This boho-chic blazer is definitely going to be your new go-to for any sort of event where you’re looking to impress — or if there will be photography involved. It’s available in 12 colors right now with options from Army Green, to Sea Blue, to Silver, and is a must-have for an easy outfit upgrade. Whether you’re slipping it on over jeans and a tee or an LBD, flawlessness awaits you!

Get the R.Vivimos Ruffled Asymmetric Long Velvet Blazer starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from R.Vivimos here and other coats, jackets and vests at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!