This Matching Underwear Is the Cutest Valentine’s Day Gift Ever

Want to do something a little different for Valentine’s Day this year? Maybe you’ve been with your partner for a while and want to change things up — or maybe you really want to impress someone new. We have something we bet no one’s ever bought them before, and we bet it’s going to make them fall for you even harder!

Flowers? Cute. Flowers on your underwear? Cuter. Matching underwear with your partner? Cutest! That’s what MeUndies is all about. The brand creates underwear for both you and your loved one so you can either pick up some couple undies or maybe even BFF undies! Bracelets are totally overrated anyway.

Get two pairs of matching underwear (originally starting at $36) starting at just $31 with code GETCUTE at MeUndies! Code only valid on first orders.

MeUndies is known for creating “softer-than-soft basics” in the cutest styles. These undies are available in so many amazing prints — from plaid, to coffee cups, to cats, to doughnuts. You can pick any individual pair out for just yourself, but if you’re looking for something for Valentine’s Day, you absolutely must check out the new collection too — featuring three new prints: Heart to Heart, Hot Stuff, and Roses Are Red!

These undies aren’t only cute, but insanely comfortable — and eco-friendly! They’re made with Lenzing MicroModal, a soft fiber sustainably sourced from beechwood trees. Want a full outfit of this unbeatable comfort? MeUndies also offers robes, onesies, socks and more in the same fun prints!

Picking out your matching undies is super easy. Start by choosing your own preferred underwear style, whether it’s a hipster, a cheeky brief, a thong, boxers, etc., then choose your size. You’ll then be able to choose your partner’s pair, male or female, and the print you want them both in. Done!

Want to hook your bae up all throughout the year? MeUndies also has a membership subscription program to deliver a new pair of undies (or socks!) every month. Members save up to 30% on each order, get early access to new styles and can skip or cancel at any time. Not sure what your partner would want? There are always gift cards too!

Everything about these undies feels so right, and when you add in the free shipping, you can’t go wrong. MeUndies is a super charitable company too, having donated to the LA LGBT Center, the Amber Rose Foundation and Make-A-Wish. Most thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift ever! And maybe the funniest. But also definitely the cutest!

