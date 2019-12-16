



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Hold up. Is this really happening right now? Are we dreaming, or were we thrown into an alternate reality somehow? Whatever the deal is and wherever we are, we want to stay here forever, because it’s heavenly. Luckily, you’re here with Us too, so you can take advantage of the incredible SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker sale at Zappos happening right now!

If anyone knows stylish shoes, it’s Carrie Bradshaw herself, Sarah Jessica Parker. SJP is a fashion icon both on and off our TV screen, and we just about lost it when she launched the SJP Collection back in 2014, full of New York-inspired footwear. What has us freaking out now though is that so many of the line’s shoes are currently marked down, including this pair of boots we’ve been eyeing forever!

Get the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Minnie 75 boot (originally $485) starting at just $333 at Zappos!

There are two versions of this boot available at the moment, and someone had better call up Merriam-Webster because they’re both the new definition of perfection. There’s Tintype Snake Print, featuring shades of black, grey and white, and Bronze Toledo Glitter, a New Year’s Eve must-have. Both have a leather upper (yes, glitter and leather can coexist), as well as a leather-covered padded footbed and a leather outsole. Now, this is a luxury!

These Minnie boots keep things simple with no laces, but they do have a back-zip closure for added ease of wear. They also feature a pointed, closed-toe and a chunky 2 ¾-inch heel, boosting us in height but keeping us steady on our feet. One reviewer called these shoes “comfortable, stylish and flat-out beautiful,” and we can now see why they “get tons of compliments” when they wear them out!

Get the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Minnie 75 boot (originally $485) starting at just $333 at Zappos!

The SJP Collection was founded upon three main pillars: “delivering quality products, using color and sparkle as a neutral, and giving the single sole a new heartbeat.” It’s safe to say that these shoes represent the brand’s pillars with finesse!

Getting excited about how you’ll wear these boots? Us too. They’re so versatile, able to be worn in casual settings or for more dressed-up occasions. They would look almost too cool worn with distressed jeans, the frayed hem grazing the top of the shoe collar. They’re also like peas in a pod with little black dresses for nicer events — especially when you expertly accessorize with just the right jewelry and bag!

Some of the other popular styles in the SJP Collection are selling out of sizes fast, so it’s in our best interest to grab these boots now if we want them for ourselves (and we do!).

Get the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Minnie 75 boot (originally $485) starting at just $333 at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out more from SJP here and other boots available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!