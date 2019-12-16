These Steve Madden Flats Are 40% Off and ‘Truly Timeless’





Is your shoe collection feeling a little flat? It’s bound to happen every now and again. New styles launch, new fashion icons rise and suddenly we’re left feeling like none of our current footwear is actually worthy of our feet. Thankfully, there is a remedy for this seemingly fatal flatness, and it just so happens to come in the form of…a flat!

A good pair of flats is anything but its name (apart from literally). It can bring excitement into a wardrobe — and a lot of comfort. Shoes make all the difference in an outfit, so even if we buy no new clothes, bringing this pair into our arsenal will make it seem like we have an entirely new selection of looks. Plus, it’s on sale right now!

Get the Steve Madden Feather Loafer Flat (originally starting at $70) now starting at just $42 at Nordstrom!

Over 260 reviewers have shown their love for these flats, saying they’re “hands down the most comfortable, stylish, and affordable pair of flats” they’ve ever seen. That’s the holy trinity right there! They love how they’re “soft to the touch” and that they can “wear them all day without any pinching or blistering.” They were also sure to comment on the “truly timeless” design. “No complaints,” as one reviewer noted, and we agree!

This Steve Madden shoe is a loafer-inspired, lightweight flat with a closed, pointed toe. It’s available in four variations right now with different patterns, the uppers varying from leather, to faux leather, to textile. Blue Croc is so trendy and made for modern fashion, while both Tan Snake Print and Blush Snake Print show us exactly how to use an animal print as a neutral. There’s also Black Plaid, which reminds Us of the ‘90s (Clueless, anyone?) and is seriously too cute!

Get the Steve Madden Feather Loafer Flat (originally starting at $70) now starting at just $42 at Nordstrom!

These shoes are lined on the inside, and as for the bottom, we’ll find a flexible, flower-embossed sole that’s not only pretty, but durable and perfect for slippery sidewalks and wooden floors. This is exactly why shoppers are deeming these their “go-to flats this winter.”

It’s recommended that we order half a size up from our normal shoe size for the perfect fit of these Steve Madden flats. That way we can truly start reaping benefits that come along with having them in our closet as soon as they arrive! Time to plan out some killer outfits. With the holidays and New Year’s Eve coming up, we’re about to create some of our most fabulous looks ever, and they will be the furthest thing from flat. We just have to make sure to grab these beauties before they sell out!

Get the Steve Madden Feather Loafer Flat (originally starting at $70) now starting at just $42 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Steve Madden here and other flats available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!