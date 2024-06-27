Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Last fall, denim skirts were one of the most popular fashion trends, and in 2024, they’re still making statements. Of course, there are picks from designer denim brands that cost over $200, but the Scoop Patch Pocket Denim Midi Skirt is an affordable option that looks as stylish as its expensive counterparts. The skirt costs just $28 at Walmart!

Scoop’s midi denim skirt features an iconic ’90s silhouette. It has a flirty front slit and an included pocket that fits a phone, keys and more. The skirt is made with 99% cotton and 1% spandex for the perfect balance between soft and stretchy. It also includes belt loops, so you can add a statement belt for a sleek detail.

Get the Scoop Patch Pocket Denim Midi Skirt for just $28 at Walmart!

Walmart shoppers love the midi skirt and give it glowing reviews. It’s a “summer closet staple,” a shopper said. “Perfect fit! The added spandex gives this the perfect amount of stretch for ease of wear comfort. Compared to the Scoop denim maxi that is 100% cotton, this skirt is exactly what I was looking for.”

Another explained: “The skirt is a nice, heavier denim with some stretch to make it comfortable. It fits well in the length, waist and hips.”

“I was so pleased with the quality and fit of this skirt,” a final five-star reviewer wrote. “ It was really comfortable and the slit was perfect, not too high or too low.”

The skirt comes in sizes 0 to 20 and in two colors: Ecru (cream) and Milano wash (light denim) for only $28. Hurry and add the skirt to your cart—it’s already selling fast!