Still Holiday Shopping? Browse These Beauty Gift Sets From Serious Skincare

Want your complexion to look merry and bright this holiday season? Give the gift of Serious Skincare! Founded by Jennifer Flavin-Stallone, this luxurious and science-backed skincare line offers anti-aging products that transform your appearance from dull to divine. Mistletoe-kiss those wrinkles, fine lines and dark circles goodbye! These gift sets will revitalize and refresh your skin.

Pamper your favorite person with these gift sets from Serious Skincare — all on sale now!

V-Sculpt AM/PM Beyond

Sculpt your skin with the V-Sculpt AM/PM Beyond set! This V-Sculpt Face and Neck tool tightens and tones your face with five different settings: ultrasonic vibration, therapeutic heat, plus red, blue and green light therapy. This bundle also includes two intense facial oil treatments and a travel bag.

Was $120 You Save 58% On Sale: $50 See It!

CC Cream Stocking Stuffer Triple Pack

This gift set features three full-size versions of Serious Skincare’s CC eye cream, along with a limited-edition travel bag. Keep all three products for yourself or spread the love as stocking stuffers! This CC cream erases fine lines and dark circles like magic.

Was $59 You Save 66% On Sale: $20 See It!

Clearer Days Ahead

Clearer days and clearer skin ahead with this gift set from Serious Skincare! This bundle includes the Continuously Clear Daily Ritual Cleanser, the Continuously Clear Clearzit and a holiday-edition red-striped canvas bag. These products help clear blemishes and even skin tone for a smoother and brighter complexion!

Was $53 You Save 43% On Sale: $30 See It!

A Retinol Double Duo

Knock out wrinkles with the A Retinol Double Duo! Complete with a double size vitamin A retinol rich serum-concentrate and a retinyl palmitate facial cream. This age-defying, one-two-punch will make your complexion look brand new. Plus, it comes with a limited-edition boxing glove keychain!

Was $148 You Save 53% On Sale: $70 See It!

Vitamin C Clean Sweep Duo

Look on the bright side with this Vitamin C Clean Sweep Duo! This Serious Skincare gift set comes with a triple-sized vitamin C Clean cleanser and the TOP PERFORMING C-Extreme Results exfoliator, in addition to a metallic fabric travel bag.

Was $107 You Save 53% On Sale: $50 See It!

BellaRose Pro Mineral Foundation With Brush

Perfect your complexion and protect it from the sun with this loose-mineral powder foundation with SPF 15! This gift set also includes a powder brush and a toile coin purse.

Was $59 You Save 66% On Sale: $20 See It!

UltraMare UltraMare Renewal Oil Duo

Get a radiant glow with this Renewal Oil Duo! Not only will you receive two oils that plump and illuminate your skin, but you’ll also get this gold sequin bag. Sparkly and shiny for the holidays!

Was $79 You Save 49% On Sale: $40 See It!

Shop the entire collection of holiday gifts here!

