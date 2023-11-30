Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Perceptions of prettiness have evolved over eras, and yet, classic beauty is a constant that defies trends. Just look at the subjects of paintings placed in museums! There’s something universally ethereal and enigmatic about the Mona Lisa. We all focus on her soft smile and mysterious eyes, but what about her smooth skin? She never ages, forever immortalized in her youthful splendor. If only we could go back in time to request her skincare routine!

Before we had Facetune and filler, we had no choice but to accept the natural process of aging, wrinkles and all. But now we can blur our imperfections like strokes on a canvas with Serious Skincare. Founded by Jennifer Flavin-Stallone, this beauty brand delivers innovative products that make you look years younger.

If you want to smooth your skin for a firmer complexion, then try Serious Skincare’s InstaTox! This targeted wrinkle eraser temporarily reduces wrinkles and under-eye puffiness. No needles needed! After using this anti-aging serum, you’ll feel ready to hang your portrait in the Louvre!

Skip the procedure and try this beauty product instead! Serious Skincare’s InstaTox instantly erases wrinkles and minimizes pores, giving you a youthful appearance. The mineral silicate fills in and tightens your skin’s surface so your fine lines will virtually disappear! Say goodbye to those 11 lines, crow’s feet and pesky pores.

Start by cleansing your face and neck and then patting the skin dy. Next, shake the tube of InstaTox and squeeze a small amount into the palm of your hand. Gently tap InstaTox over your skin using your ring finger and then wait three minutes before making any facial expressions so the product can dry. You can also apply InstaTox by mixing with your moisturizer for a hydrated firming effect.

Customers can’t get enough of this temporary tightening treatment! “It actually takes 10-15 years off in 1 application,” one shopper said. “I use it everyday and have so many amazing compliments!! Never will I use anything else! You can instantly feel it working and the results are amazing!! #1 product in my opinion!!” According to another review, “Works so good just like you got Botox!”

Lift your complexion and channel classic beauty with Serious Skincare’s InstaTox!

