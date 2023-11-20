Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
All we want for Christmas is…youth. With all the nostalgia surrounding the holidays, we can’t help but wish our skin still looked as merry and bright as it did back in the day. Firm without fine lines, plump instead of puffy and dewy rather than dull and discolored. But we’re not about to get injections or a facelift. Want the pay-off without the procedure? Serious Skincare to the rescue!
Firm-a-Face is an innovative, instant and invisible treatment that tightens your skin. One shopper called it “a facelift in a tube”! Created with nano-engineered technology, this product reduces wrinkles, minimizes pores and de-puffs under-eye bags. Plus, it gets the celebrity seal of approval. Founder Jennifer Flavin-Stallone (married to actor Sylvester Stallone) is the founder of Serious Skincare.
LOOK AT THE INSTANT RESULTS AFTER ONE APPLICATION
Read on — and view the video — to learn more about this anti-aging essential!
Get the Firm-a-Face today and save 25% off — using COUPON CODE: FIRM25 at SeriousSkincare.com!
Serious Skincare’s Firm-a-Face is a powerhouse of a product. Key ingredients include retinol, caffeine and retinyl palminate. Together, this formula boosts collagen production while improving brightness, firmness and elasticity. Peace out, pores and puffiness! This skin tightener blurs skin like a filter — minus the filler.
Simply apply a smooth layer of Firm-a-Face XR like a mask to clean and dry skin. Then wait three minutes for the product to set in before gently washing your face with warm water and patting your skin dry. This skincare staple works from the inside out to smooth and strengthen imperfections.
Still on the fence? Read some of the rave reviews from customers below!
- “This product really is magical. It tightens your skin as if you would have had a procedure done.”
- “Instantly 15 years younger. Love this product.”
- “Used for the first time today & am blown away! Worth every penny for the results I got. This really works!”
Feel years younger with the Firm-a-Face from Serious Skincare!
