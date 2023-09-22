Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Filler, facelifts and facials, oh my! These days, it seems like everyone’s getting work done to turn back the clock. We get it — in a perfect world, we would erase our wrinkles and revive our sagging skin. But we have a serious fear of needles, so we just can’t bring ourselves to get injections!

It turns out there’s an anti-aging alternative that delivers real results without the painful procedures! And you never even have to step foot into the medspa or dermatologist’s office.

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Pinsky teamed up with Serious Skincare founder Jennifer Flavin-Stallone on the Trace + Erase epidermal facial filler. This at-home topical treatment tightens and lifts to smooth skin and reduce wrinkles. No needles necessary!

Keep scrolling to learn more about this powerful product!

Serious Skincare’s Trace + Erase Needle-Free Wrinkle Filler is a bestselling treatment that restores your youthful appearance.. Say goodbye to fine lines and facial creases! This wrinkle filler will plump your skin while adding a boost of sustained hydration with cross-linked hyaluronic acid.

According to a study, 100% of participants reported fewer wrinkles and smoother skin after using this treatment! Flavin-Stallone herself has been “totally blown away” by the results of this filler. “Trace + Erase has literally traced and filled in my nose-to-mouth folds, my crow’s feet crinkles and even the little wrinkles that’ve started forming… everywhere!” she gushed. “And it has virtually erased them, filling them in overtime and plumping my skin in a non-invasive, at-home, topical treatment with no needles and no downtime.”

Dr. Pinsky used his background as a plastic surgeon to develop this innovative wrinkle filler. “I was motivated to find a way to utilize the exact same skin-plumping material found in these dermal filling injectables and harness its youthful power into a topical, non-invasive application,” he said.

Simply trace your targeted facial lines then wait for your wrinkles to erase over time! Ready for remarkable results? Try the Trace + Erase Needle-Free Wrinkle Filler today!

