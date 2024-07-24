Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As women, why do we always have to choose between cute and comfortable clothing? Why can’t we have both? This is especially exasperated when it comes to intimates. From experience, I can say that the prettiest bras are often the most uncomfortable. Thankfully, times are changing, and there are intimates that are both sexy and comfortable. I found some of the best so you can lounge around in them all day long!

1. Lacey Details: Thongs are notoriously uncomfy. Scratch that — lace thongs are the most uncomfortable. Don’t swear them off until you try this pack from Pmxri. Thousands of reviewers rave about how these feel like nothing. No wedgies, no itchiness, just pure comfortable bliss!

2. Lovely Lace: Just like lace thongs, lacey bras can also be pretty uncomfortable. That’s not the case with this plunging Smart & Sexy pick. The deep V in the front and back makes it a top choice to wear with low-cut tops and dresses.

3. Major Sale! Hanky Panky thongs are a serious splurge, but I promise they’re worth it! They’re the most comfortable (and prettiest!) thongs I’ve ever tried, and you can get a three-pack on sale at Nordstrom!

4. What a Deal! It’s rare to find cute and comfortable lingerie under $100 . . . Nordstrom has you covered with this floral Mapale number that’s just under $35!

5. Double Duty: This ultra-flattering, silky soft bodysuit from True & Co isn’t lingerie . . . but it sure looks like some! It seamlessly smoothes your midsection and can be worn as is with jeans or underneath your clothes. The lace detailing on the back is an extra nice touch.

6. Perfect for Girls’ Trip: My favorite part of girls’ getaways is slipping into my fun pajamas, and this little lacey romper from Honeydew Intimates only enhances the vibes!

7. Super Supportive: Need extra support for the girls? For years companies have only made boring and bland bras for bigger busted women. Honeylove is changing that with its pretty Lace Crossover Bra.

8. Sexy and Sweet: Feel confident no matter what your plans are when you have this lacey lingerie from Adore Me. The chiffon material glides across your skin and won’t feel itchy in the slightest.

9. Elegance at its best: Name a more sophisticated intimate than a silk chemise. More specifically this Rya Collection Darling Lace Trim Chemise. Oh right, you can’t!

10. No Underwire! I’ll let you in on a little secret — if you’re looking for comfort, go for a bralette over a bra. The lace trim on this one from Montelle Intimates adds a dash of sex appeal.