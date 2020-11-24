Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Have you been waiting all year to snatch up a few fabulous finds on Black Friday? Well, you’re in luck — the wait is officially over! Amazon is just one of many online retailers who are already dropping prices for major pre-Black Friday sales that will have you rushing to find your wallet!

While saving all of your hard-earned money for a single day of sales is one way to approach the huge commercial event, Cyber Week deals offer just as much bang for your buck as the best Black Friday markdowns. Waiting to browse the digital shelves until Friday could mean you miss out on some seriously cool products — like Aumu’s top-rated winter boots adorned with sheepskin fur.

Get the Aumu Women’s Shearling Winter Snow Boots for up to 43% off available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

The inner layer of these boots features high-quality merino sheepskin that’s extra breathable and wicks away excess moisture to keep the insole dry. In case you’re unaware, wool material is skin-friendly and will keep feet warm without exuding an unpleasant sweaty smell.

Each piece in Aumu’s unique line is made by hand with “innovative iterations, research and development skills” in mind. These snow boots are designed to display traditional wooden beaded strings around the outer layer of sheepskin fur. While they may look similar to boots by brands like UGG and Bearpaw, these Aumu shoes offer maximum comfort at an impressive price: They’re available for up to 43% off as part of Amazon’s Black Friday week extravaganza!

If you’re looking for a walkable boot, these soft Aumu shoes may be the optimal fit. The super-soft fur brings coziness from the inside out, and will guarantee toasty toes for hours on end. Though shoppers say they arrive a bit on the tighter side, give the shoes a few wears to contour to the shape of your soles — and you’ll feel like you’re walking on a cloud!

With boots like these — available in an array of neutral brown and tan shades — anything is possible. Team them with your favorite pair of jeans, or step your style up with a skirt or dress. No matter how you decide to show them off, these cold weather boots are an essential addition to any shoe lover’s closet. The luscious shearling interior will keep your feet delightfully snug without creating a bulky silhouette. Wear with a thin sock — or none at all for the ultimate cozy dream!

While some suede boots don’t take well to the daily wear and tear of outdoor weather, Aumu’s version is strong and durable — making them the best choice for après ski or simply running errands in the dead of winter. Everyone needs a pair of functional boots for the off-season, and in these comfortable shoes, you won’t even think twice about the drop in temperature.

Don’t miss the chance to purchase these unique shearling boots at a perfect price!

