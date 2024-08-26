Your account
23 Early Labor Day Deals You Don't Want to Miss at Amazon

By
Early Labor Day Deals
Photo by Xavier Lorenzo/ Getty Images

Labor Day is less than a week away which means the unofficial end of summer is near. While we’re sad to bid farewell to sunny skies, Summer Fridays at work and outdoor fun, we can’t help but get excited about the Labor Day deals that are already popping up on Amazon!

There’s something for everyone on sale right now. From bestselling hoodies to highly-coveted tech products and convenient home essentials, you can find so many great Labor Day deals on Amazon. Best of all? They all have really great markdowns, too! Check out our top picks ahead.

Labor Day Fashion Deals

Hoodie
Amazon

‘Tis the season for cooler temps and brisk winds. This bestselling hoodie will keep you nice and warm. However, there are other seasonal staples up for grabs like office-approved trousers and flowy dresses!

Labor Day Home Deals

Vacuum
Amazon

Robot vacuums have picked up popularity because they’re so efficient, however, they can be a little noisy. You can keep your home in tip-top shape without any distractions, courtesy of this bestselling quiet vacuum! The home fun doesn’t stop there. You can save major coins on everything from air mattresses to air fryers!

Labor Day Tech Deals

Headphone
Amazon

Whether you’re commuting to and from work or live for hot girl walks, you can listen to your favorite music and podcasts on these trendy over-the-ear headphones!

