Labor Day is less than a week away which means the unofficial end of summer is near. While we’re sad to bid farewell to sunny skies, Summer Fridays at work and outdoor fun, we can’t help but get excited about the Labor Day deals that are already popping up on Amazon!
There’s something for everyone on sale right now. From bestselling hoodies to highly-coveted tech products and convenient home essentials, you can find so many great Labor Day deals on Amazon. Best of all? They all have really great markdowns, too! Check out our top picks ahead.
Labor Day Fashion Deals
‘Tis the season for cooler temps and brisk winds. This bestselling hoodie will keep you nice and warm. However, there are other seasonal staples up for grabs like office-approved trousers and flowy dresses!
- WallFlower Luscious Insta Stretch Boot-Cut Jeans — was $48, now $19!
- The Gym People Longline Sports Bra with Medium Support — was $27, now $20!
- The Gym People High-Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets — was $30, now $22!
- Funyyzo Wide-Leg Pants — was $40, now $26!
- The Gym People Joggers — was $35, now $27!
- G4Free Yoga Pants — was $40, now $29!
- Yesno Bohemian Floral Dress with Pockets — was $35, now $17!
Labor Day Home Deals
Robot vacuums have picked up popularity because they’re so efficient, however, they can be a little noisy. You can keep your home in tip-top shape without any distractions, courtesy of this bestselling quiet vacuum! The home fun doesn’t stop there. You can save major coins on everything from air mattresses to air fryers!
- Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker — was $100, now $60!
- Brio Bottom Loading Water Cooler Dispenser — was $200, now $155!
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 — was $120, now $90!
- Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner — was $400, now $299!
- Vibe Gel Memory Foam Mattress — was $378, now $243!
- LED Bathroom Mirror with Lights— was $370, now $300!
- Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair — was $270, now $188!
- King Koil Queen Air Mattress with Built-in High-Speed Pump — was $170, now $133!
Labor Day Tech Deals
Whether you’re commuting to and from work or live for hot girl walks, you can listen to your favorite music and podcasts on these trendy over-the-ear headphones!
- Blink Outdoor 4 Smart Security Camera — was $260, now $140!
- Amazon Echo Dot — was $50, now $30!
- Soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds — was $40, now $20!
- Apple iPad (9th Generation) — was $320, now $200!
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus — was $140, now $120!