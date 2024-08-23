Your account
8 Best Varsity Sweatshirts for Any Season

While sweatshirts used to be known only for pairing with athletic wear, they’re now a fashion staple that you can mix and match with any outfit. These days, sweatshirts have modern features that streamline them and make them a “cool” piece to toss on, no matter the season. This year, varsity sweatshirts are all over, and brands are launching more options to shop. From affordable retailers like Free People to more luxurious brands like Anine Bing, there’s a classic, vintage-style varsity sweatshirt for every style and need.

Not all sweatshirts are created equally; some are cropped, while others have an oversized design that’s simple to pair with any bottom. Whether you’re shopping just based on style preferences or looking for a pick that’s cozy to lounge in, consider our list of the best varsity sweatshirts for any season.

The Anthropologie The Roam City Sweatshirt is made from cotton and polyester which makes it soft and warm. It also contains a slightly brushed texture to give it a vintage feel — $78 at Anthropologie!

Gold Hinge shoppers love this sweatshirt and praise its soft, oversized fit. You can wear it with biker shorts, leggings or your favorite Gold Hinge skirts — $68 at Gold Hinge!

If you don’t prefer logos and words on your sweatshirt, pick up lululemon’s oversized fit. It features a classic pullover style that hits right at the waist. It’s decorated with simple, classic stripes — $118 at lululemon!

The East Coast Destination Vintage Sunday Crew is an A&F bestseller due to its vintage design that shoppers love. Abercrombie & Fitch East Coast Destination Vintage Sunday Crew is made with the brand’s heavyweight fabric. It offers a legging-friendly length and a relaxed chest that’s never tight around the neck — $55 (originally $70) at Abercrombie & Fitch!

“I typically like my sweatshirts a little oversized and end up buying a bigger size, but the small fit perfectly and was roomie,” a shopper said. I love it and would recommend it to others!” You can pick up this one and 16 others in 16 other colors and prints — $98 at Free People!

The Bar sweatshirts are another must-have in your closet. Not only does it have a classic, vintage design, but it’s also comfortable to wear to the gym for workouts and to lounge in around the house. They also sell out fast, so make sure you snag one before it’s too late — $68 at The Bar!

Into wellness and a luxurious fit? Then consider Sporty & Rich’s Wellness Rugby Sweatshirt. It’s constructed with 100% cotton and has a stamped banner across the chest. It’s slightly cropped too, but it still has that relaxed fit we love — $165 at Nordstrom!

Even though it’s a splurge, this varsity sweatshirt from Anine Bing will be a favorite in your wardrobe for every season. The top boasts a mock neck and relaxed sleeves, easy for styling pushed up. Its oversized look keeps you warm when it’s cold out, but it pairs wonderfully with shorts and workout gear — $200 at Revolve!

