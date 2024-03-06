Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are times when carrying a bag just isn’t the move. Whether your arms are tired from yesterday’s workout or you simply don’t have a reason to bring the entire thing, it’s normal to want to trade your Michael Kors for pockets sometimes. But a hoodie pocket tends to be so loose that your phone makes it bulge and sag, totally ruining your “chill girl” look.

Regular sweatshirt pockets aren’t much better either; there’s a 99.9% chance you’ll lose whatever you stuff in there. And if you’ve ever had something important (phone, wallet, keys, etc.) slide out of your sweatshirt pocket, we’re sorry to hear it — you’re definitely not alone! Luckily, this trendy cropped sweatshirt was designed with that issue in mind. The pockets stay so close to your body, you won’t even realize they’re there!

Get the Trendy Queen Zip-Up Cropped Sweatshirt for $40 (originally $59) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

It has a full front zip, a hood, two (secret) front pockets and holes for your thumbs. The medium thickness and fleece interior make it ideal for all seasons, whether that’s a chilly spring day, a cool summer night or in the middle of winter as a layer. In fact, layering is a good idea for all seasons… you never know when Target will go hard on the air conditioning!

The sweatshirt hits just above the waist, so yes — it’s ultra-flattering when paired with leggings or biker shorts. Whether you choose to wear it as a gym sweatshirt or as a lounge sweatshirt (or both), it’ll make you look and feel great! You can also wear it with joggers or sweatpants to really seal the casual look.

If you’re a fan of lululemon, some reviewers say this is the perfect Scuba Hoodie alternative — we totally agree! Both have an oversized look, cropped fit and a cotton and polyester blend fabric. There’s one key difference though: the Scuba Hoodie is $118… this one is on sale for a third of the price!

Reviewers love the functionality, versatility, cozy material and stylish look this sweatshirt provides. “Don’t pass this sweatshirt up,” one reviewer writes. “Place it in your cart, you won’t return. I love how soft this item is and how stretchy it is!” Another raves about the fit, saying she “wants to buy one in every color.” With 16 color options, we’re spoiled for choice!

