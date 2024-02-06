Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Every time winter rolls around, we get so excited to embrace sweater weather with our wonderfully warm wool pieces. As we daydream about the fashion possibilities, we almost forget how uncomfortable and prickly they can be. Of course, if you’re splurging on cashmere, you don’t have to worry about this pesky problem — but some of Us are on a budget! Well, what if I told you that this winter, there’s officially a garment on the market that won’t make you choose between chicness and comfort?

Allow me to introduce you to Anrabess’ mock neck long-sleeve turtleneck — a sweatshirt that has the outward appearance of a cute sweater, but the interior feel of your favorite cozy sweatshirt. What gives this sweatshirt its chic aesthetic is primarily the mock neck, dropped shoulders and oversized fit. The former provides the appearance of a turtleneck, but with a wider width and opening which dramatically draws attention to the face. Swoon!

Get the Anrabess Turtleneck Pullover Long Sleeve Sweatshirt for just $39 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

While its vibe makes the sweatshirt elevated, the fabric steps in to give it both softness and performance qualities. This sweatshirt boasts a fuzzy fleece lining which feels soft against the skin in a way a wool sweater never could. It’s made of a polyester-rayon fabric blend, which is what boosts its softness, but also makes it moisture-wicking and breathable for your convenience. Thanks to this material, this sweatshirt is more than just cute and comfortable – it can also be used to for a low-impact workout. Talk about multi-use!

Need more proof of its chicness? Take it from this customer who bought it while on a quest for a sweatshirt that didn’t appear to be “something junky.” “It is a perfect fit – exactly what I was hoping for and [it] looks (and feels) like a quality sweatshirt,” they said. “The collar stays up and the slit makes it not annoying [or] obtrusive around the neck.”

Giving us a breakdown of how they usually style it, this shopper dons the garment while working from home or under a puffer vest to run errands. “[It’s] great for casual outfits or looking to add layers,” they said.

Customize it to your tastes by choosing from several stylish shades like light blue, khaki and heather gray — and sizes small to XX-Large. Hassle-free, it’s also easy to machine wash and dry and will come out looking as good as new. Score it now while it’s 15% off on Amazon — we love a good sale!

See it: Anrabess Turtleneck Pullover Long Sleeve Sweatshirt for just $39 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

