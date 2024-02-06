Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Confession: I absolutely adore two-piece sets. There’s something undeniably easy about throwing on an outfit without having to think about it — it not only saves time and energy, but it also prevents major fashion frustration. (Nothing is worse than when something you thought would look so good together just doesn’t have the effect you were after.)

There’s just one teensy downside to these clothing sets: They’ve become infinitely popular, which makes many options very expensive. Whether you’re looking for a matching workout, loungewear or night out set, chances are you’ll have to drop over $100 (yikes!). There are those few, rare finds that are under $50, though, like this Anrabess 2 Piece Sweatshirt & Short Lounge Set that is currently over half-off for a limited time.

This cute and casual lounge set was made for so much more than just relaxing. With a cozy three-quarter-zip sweatshirt and soft shorts, this set allows you to comfortably run errands in the spring or summer. It’s the optimal travel gear for long car rides or flights, and it can even be worn to work out. The possibilities are endless!

Made of a soft blend of polyester and rayon, it feels incredibly soft, thick and surprisingly high-end. Plus, it features special details — like ribbed cuffs, an elastic drawstring waist and deep pockets — that we’d normally see in designs quadruple the price. Personally, I love that it offers a variety of color options — 20 to be exact — ranging from neutrals like beige and brown, to more vivid hues including Lake Green and purple.

Shoppers can’t seem to get enough of the affordability and durability — over 240 Amazon customers have given this their five-star approval. “I have had this set for a couple months now and it has held up very well — no pillage at all and I do put this in the dryer (delicate cycle). Honestly the fabric still looks new.” one reviewer explains. I am 5’2″, 120lbs, 32DD, small/medium hips, and I got a size small. The top is oversized — at first I thought it was too big, but after giving it a shot I really like it. Bottoms feel like a normal small — at times even a bit snug on the waist.” She does mention that it might be difficult to find the right size depending on your body type, but overall it’s “good quality, cute and comfy, and keeps you warm but not sweaty.”

If you’ve been struggling to find an affordable but good quality lounge set, this is a winner. While it’s on sale, you might as well scoop up a few colors to have on hand. You can never have too many matching sets!

