This ‘Exceptional’ Striped Sweater With 7,000 Reviews Looks Way More Expensive

By
Striped Sweater
Amazon

Mentally, I’m sprawled out on a beach in the Caribbean drinking fresh coconut water and reading my favorite romance novel. Physically, I’m in New York City enjoying crisp 40-degree weather. As much as I would prefer to lounge around in a cover-up and sandals, I’m stuck in the Empire State trying to enjoy what is forecasted to be an unseasonably warm week. Instead of bathing suits and tan lines, it’s all about lightweight sweaters and hoping the wind doesn’t pick up too much. With that in mind, I found this adorably chic striped sweater that’s on sale for just $22 on Amazon!

The Ckikou Striped Sweater has all the makings of a wardrobe staple. Along with an oversized silhouette, this loose-fitting knit features trendy batwing sleeve details and comfy ribbed knit material. It also boasts a chic boat neck neckline. Not sure what that means? Shoppers can rock this sweater on or off the shoulder due to its stretchy neck fabric. Versatile!

Get the Ckikiou Striped Sweater for just $22 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Aspiring fashionistas will have a blast styling this sweater. In my vision, I’d rock it with wide-leg leather pants and combat boots since New York Fashion Week is just about to kick off. If you’re on the hunt for a more relaxed aesthetic though, you can wear it with leggings or palazzo pants.

In terms of variety, this sweater comes in 40 different colors — meaning there’s something for everyone. There are solid shades of yellow, green and blue, plus a slew of stellar striped options.

Ckikiou Womens Lightweight Oversized Boat Neck Sweaters Tops Dolman Batwing Sleeve Ribbed Knitted Pullovers
Ckikiou

Ckikiou Striped Sweater

$22
“This sweater is very flattering, soft, and lightweight,” one five-star shopper noted in a review. “It held its shape well and did not make me overheat like most sweaters,” they continued. “When I pushed the sleeves up, they stayed up comfortably and didn’t lose shape at the wrists.”

Another reviewer left a five-star report calling this top an “exceptional sweater.” The customer was impressed with the “nice quality” of the knit. “This sweater is soft, light, warm,” they said before complimenting the “nice shape.” According to the shopper, it was a perfect fit because it wasn’t “too tight or loose. Great staple wardrobe piece.”

I’ll be counting down the days until I’m beachside, but until then, I’ll stay warm and comfy with this stylish striped sweater. It’s perfect for everyday wear and it’s affordable too!

See it: Get the Ckikiou Striped Sweater for just $22 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Ckikiou here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

