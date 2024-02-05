This $22 Crossbody Will Be Your New ‘Everything’ Bag for Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We all switch over our clothing as one season transitions into the next, but we want to encourage you to consider your handbag collection too! Some purses can definitely work year round, but as spring rolls around, you might want something new to replace your go-to winter bag.

For spring, we’re thinking something lightweight but durable, ready to take on work, hikes, trips — basically anything. Something big enough for our belongings but small enough that it doesn’t feel like we’re lugging around a ball and chain. And yes, we want something affordable!

Get the Leaper Canvas Hobo Crossbody Handbag now starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: This Fleece Vest Looks Just Like Free People’s Version — But Costs 60% Less Ever fall in love with a piece on the internet — but can’t convince yourself to make the purchase? Maybe the price is too high or the shipping isn’t free. Even worse is when you’re ready with your credit card . . . but the item sells out. This is what’s happening with Us and […]

This bag is smaller than a super large tote or messenger bag, but it’s big enough to fit everything you need for the day, including a 15.6-inch laptop. The strap is even reinforced for durability, so don’t be shy when it comes to adding in some “extras” like your water bottle, books, snacks, makeup or even a change of clothes.

Speaking of the strap, it’s wide for a comfortable carry, and it’s adjustable for a customized length. Wear it longer for a hands-free crossbody style, or shorten it to carry this pick as a shoulder bag or tote!

This durable canvas bag has amazing storage space, including exterior flap pockets and two exterior side pockets. Unzip the top to peek inside the spacious main compartment and find two more pockets inside!

“I’m always skeptical with purchasing bags without seeing them first,” one five-star shopper wrote in a review for this bag. “But so glad I took the chance on this one!” Another verified shopper called it the “perfect vacation/travel bag,” noting that it “​​worked wonderfully to bring along to the beach as it has a zipper to help keep the sand out.” We want to add on that it’s a nice pick for your personal item on a plane too!

This bag is currently available in three super wearable and versatile colors: black, brown and white. The perfect starter shades! We can truly bring this bag everywhere this spring (and into summer, fall, etc.). It’s “everything” bag material, for sure. So affordable too!

Not quite your style? Shop more from Leaper here and explore more handbags and wallets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us