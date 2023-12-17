Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The arrival of a new baby is so exciting. Which parent will they look like? What will they like to do as they get older? There are so many questions many of Us ask as our loved ones gear up for or return to new parenthood. It delivers a fun opportunity to channel the anticipation by shopping for the baby-to-be and their expectant parents.

Related: 10 Adorable Gifts for Baby Girls Welcoming a new baby girl into the world is always a special occasion which calls for equally spectacular gifts. Unlike shopping for older girls and adult women, picking out gifts for baby girls can be challenging. You can’t highlight her hobbies because, as a newborn, she won’t be interested in much besides eating and napping. […]

If you’ll be welcoming a new baby into your family soon, you’re probably already wondering what you should buy. You can never go wrong stocking up on diapers and wipes. However, if you’re looking for something a bit more thoughtful, try a creative gift. From plush toys which document their birth to helpful keepsakes that store important documents, there are so many fantastic options to choose from. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the most adorable baby gifts on Amazon, Etsy and Nordstrom. Keep reading for the scoop!

Personalized Stuffed Elephant with Birthing Details

This sentimental gift doubles as a baby toy and a thoughtful keepsake. The baby will get tons of playtime with this stuffed elephant.

See it: Get this Personalized Stuffed Elephant with Birthing Details for just $32 (originally $43) at Etsy!

Personalized Baby Rattle

Speaking of playtime, one thing babies love to do is chew on things. This silicone and organic wood teething rattle helps stimulate visual, motor and sensory development!

See it: Get the Personalized Baby Rattle for $13 at Amazon!

Basket with Baby Essentials

Babies need so many things when they are first born. This basket provides newborn essentials along with a thoughtful greeting card and a wooden basket that can be repurposed as the baby gets older.

See it: Get the Basket with Baby Essentials for $28 at Amazon!

Savor Vault Baby Keepsake Box

Help the new parents preserve their baby’s memories with this keepsake box. From the first sonogram pics to their favorite outfit, this heirloom vault stores memorable keepsakes in acid-free drawers.

See it: Get the Savor Vault Baby Keepsafe Box for $65 at Nordstrom!

Hula Home Baby Molding Kit

There’s no denying it: babies grow so fast! Immortalize their newborn stage with this molding kit. You can make a cast of their teeny-weeny hand or foot that will last a lifetime.

See it: Get the Hula Home Molding Kit for $16 at Amazon!

Clothing Flower Bouquet

Babies may be too young to get real flowers as gifts, but this creative bouquet is curated with adorable newborn outfits in the shape of floral arrangement. It even comes in a realistic-looking pot!

See it: Get this Baby Clothing Flower Bouquet for $56 at Amazon!

Personalized Baby Nursery Rhyme Book

The baby will be endlessly excited for bedtime whenever their parents put out this personalized book of nursery rhymes.

See it: Get this Personalized Baby Nursery Rhyme Book for $40 at Etsy!

Baby Memory Book & Photo Album

There are so many things that happen during a baby’s first year. Document all of the special moments with this photo and memory book.

See it: Get this Baby Memory Book & Photo Album for $40 at Etsy!

BabyBriefcase Document Organizer

New parents have so many documents to keep up with when their babies are born. This briefcase is a perfect way to keep things like their birth certificates and insurance information safe and sound. It also comes with thank-you notes the parents can send to family and friends.

Get the BabyBriefcase Document Organizer for $35 at Nordstrom!