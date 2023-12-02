10 Adorable Gifts for Baby Girls

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Welcoming a new baby girl into the world is always a special occasion which calls for equally spectacular gifts. Unlike shopping for older girls and adult women, picking out gifts for baby girls can be challenging. You can’t highlight her hobbies because, as a newborn, she won’t be interested in much besides eating and napping. That said, there are meaningful ways to keep baby girl entertained and other practical gifts which her parents will love.

With the holiday season in full swing, it’s only fitting that you find thoughtful and valuable gifts for the new baby girls in your life. We’ve rounded up 10 adorable gifts for you to shop below. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!

Nueplay 7-Piece Stacking & Nesting Baby Toys

If there were ever any doubt, educational toys are always an excellent option for babies. This seven-piece set features vibrantly-colored rings that can double as teething toys and tools to help develop fine motor skills.

See it: Get the Nueplay 7-Piece Stacking & Nesting Baby Toys for just $14 (originally $20) at Amazon!

Friday 7Care Baby Ear Protection Noise Canceling Headphones

Babies are sensitive to loud noises, so preserving their hearing is essential. Snag these noise-canceling headphones for the baby girl in your life if she’ll be traveling by airplane or attending big events like a wedding or graduation ceremony.

Get these travel-friendly headphones for just $23 (originally $34) at Amazon!

Bearington Baby Lil’ Willow, 5.5 Inch Fawn Plush Stuffed Animal

Most babies are obsessed with plush teddy bears. This soft rattle keeps newborns and infants entertained. It’s one of the few toys they can chew on without worrying their parents!

Get this plush toy for just $15 at Amazon!

Tickle & Main Noah’s Ark Toy Gift Set

If you’re gearing up to celebrate a baptism, christening, or dedication, this gift is for you. This five-piece set features a robe, three bathtime-approved squirt toys and a book detailing one of the Bible’s classic tales.

Get this cute gift for just $35 at Amazon!

Hudson Baby Girls’ Cotton Dress and Cardigan Set

Is baby girl gearing up for her first Christmas? This adorable cardigan and dress set is ideal for her first pics with Santa.

Get this adorable outfit for just $14 at Amazon!

Prohouse 12 PCS Baby Headbands

Headbands are an adorable finishing touch which makes every outfit the most adorable thing ever. These stretchy nylon hair bows fit comfortably and won’t leave marks on the recipient’s head after extended wear.

Get these adorable headbands for just $16 at Amazon!

Portable Diaper Changing Pad

While this gift is made for babies, it’s one that parents will love. This portable, waterproof, travel-friendly changing kit attaches to strollers and bags thanks to velcro straps and a buckle loop. It features spaces for toys and changing necessities like wipes and ointments.

Get this diaper-changing necessity for just $28 at Amazon!

STEAM Life Plush Elephant Musical Toy

Get ready to keep the baby in your life entertained with this light-up toy. Along with bright lights, it features 12 classic songs, plus nature and funny sounds.

Get this musical toy for just $20 at Amazon!

MyBaby Lullaby Sound Machine & Projector

Make sure baby girl sleeps peacefully with this soothing sound machine and projector. It plays six sounds and lullabies and projects delicate images.

Get this sound machine for just $30 at Amazon!

Baby Girl Gift Basket

New parents will swoon after peeking at this “welcome to the world” basket. It features an adorable headband, animal rattle, pink hair bow, a “welcome baby” card and handy swaddle blankets.

Get this adorable set for just $35 at Amazon!

