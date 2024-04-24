Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Late last year, I convinced myself to sign up for a half marathon. After weeks of lengthy runs in winter’s frosty temps and strength training classes, I was looking forward to the big day on April 28. Unfortunately, I can’t lace up my sneakers to run 13.1 miles this Sunday. I strained a few muscles in my back during a seemingly normal run. Instead of taking time to heal, I pushed myself and made things even worse.

After weeks of laying around the house and resting, I finally feel good enough to hit the pavement again. Armed with a more thorough stretching and cool-down routine, I’m making my big return wearing bestselling sneakers I snagged at Zappos. I can’t count how many times I’ve come across the Hoka Bondi 8 sneakers on TikTok and Pinterest. If I needed any more of an incentive, celebs including, Jennifer Garner, Britney Spears, and Gisele Bündchen have been spotted rocking them and they have over 4,000 customer reviews on Zappos. It’s safe to say I was totally influenced.

These sneakers totally live up to the hype. They received the American Podiatric Medical Association seal of acceptance for promoting good foot health. They’re just that good. The Bondi 8 has a full-length EVA midsole to provide cushioning and arch support. Gotta love that during long-distance runs!

An extended Meta-Rocker geometry heel encourages a smooth transition from heel-strike through toe-off. These shoes have an internal heel counter that keeps your foot locked in feeling comfortable and supported while you run. Shoppers say these sneakers are so comfortable it feels like you’re walking on air. However, they recommend ordering a size up because the toe box is slightly narrow.

I’m opting for the black and white colorway, but the Hoka Bondi 8 sneakers come in 22 other shades. These comfy shoes are great for fitness-related activities, but they’re also great options to pair with flowy trousers and two-piece sets to channel the rich mom aesthetic we all love.

These sneakers are a big hit with shoppers online, who left helpful reviews. “I’m on my feet 8 hours a day in the hospital,” one reviewer shared. “My back and feet have not hurt once since purchasing these.” One skeptical shopper was turned into a believer. “[The sneakers] fit better than I thought they would,” the reviewer began. “[They’re] not my normal brand of she but [I] was fitted for these and they’re a nice fit.”

Whether you’re rebounding from an injury like me or just looking for a comfy pair of sneakers to add to your collection, the Hoka Bondi 8 sneakers are an ideal place to start.

