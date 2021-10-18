Channel Kourtney Kardashian’s Chic Style With These Classic Combat Boots

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Congratulations are in order for Kourtney Kardashian: The reality star just got engaged to Travis Barker over the weekend. According to Kardashian’s Instagram post, this love is “forever.” And you know what else is forever? The timeless trend of combat boots. Just ask the 42-year-old — she’s been rocking this shoe style all season, most recently in the form of Prada Monolith Combat Boots. As much as we’d like to replicate her aesthetic, we can’t quite replicate her budget. So instead, we tracked down affordable alternatives that still emulate the Poosh founder’s major fashion moment.

Read on to shop five of our favorite combat boots from Zappos. A rugged black heel is both fashionable and functional, elevating your autumnal outfits while keeping your toes toasty. This fierce footwear will add some edge to any ensemble, from dresses to denim. Party like a rockstar and keep up with the Kardashians in these fabulous fall boots!

AllSaints Donita Lace-Up Boot

Strut into the new season in these AllSaints lace-up combat boots. Constructed from smooth, shiny leather, this shoe features a buckle strap on the lace-up front that’s similar to Kardashian’s Prada boots. “They are beautiful boots,” a five-star review reported. “Even better in real life than [in] pics!”

Dirty Laundry Mazzy Combat Boot

Kick it like Kourt in these chunky block heel boots. When you’re on the go, the secret side zipper gives you on-off efficiency with the traditional lace-up look. And for only $70, you can’t beat this value! According to one shopper, “These are cute, fit well, and are a great price. Highly recommend.”

Steve Madden Bettyy Boot

Level up your fall footwear in these classic combat boots from Steve Madden. Towering at two inches but only weighing one pound, this comfortable shoe will give you a boost without dragging you down. “These are very cute, surprisingly light for boots,” one satisfied shopper said. “Nice amount of platform without being bulky. Perfect starter combat boots.”

FARYL by Farylrobin Fahrenheit Boots

For a cozy version of Kardashian’s combat boots, try this Farylrobin footwear. The faux-fur lining adds a sophisticated and insulated touch to keep you warm in the winter. Plus, they’re currently on sale! One shopper gushed, “These shoes were everything I wanted and more, so happy with my purchase! Beautiful, comfortable and perfect for the cold weather.”

Seychelles Irresistible Lace-Up Combat Boots

These Seychelles Irresistible shoes seriously live up to their name! With a 2.5-inch heel, cushioned footbed, interior zipper closure and luxurious leather upper, these top-rated combat boots are almost too good to be true. As one satisfied shopper shared, “These are the most beautiful, comfortable, and well-made boots. I love them so much and they will go with everything!”

