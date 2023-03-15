This Skincare Set From Soft Services Is ‘A Force to Be Reckoned With’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always here for skincare! It’s crucial to protect your face, moisturize and regenerate the appearance of your complexion. Having a dewy face is the current trend, so join the fad and invest in the best new brand around.

When it comes to skincare, we’re always looking for a promising addition to the regimen, so it’s no wonder Soft Services commanded our attention. The Skin Essentials Set comes with every product you’ll need to hydrate, soften, moisturize and exfoliate your skin to help you achieve a natural glow that’s worthy of a celebrity!

The set includes three different fabulous products: the Comfort Cleanse, your choice of moisturizer and the buffing bar.

Comfort Cleanse is a fan-favorite shower gel that uniquely grips onto grime to clean and soothe the body. It can be used on a daily basis and is even safe for babies! As you massage the product into your skin, it gently washes and locks in moisture even after you rinse it off. You can also ditch the shaving cream and use this gel as a substitute!

The set lets you choose which moisturizer you want in the box, making it personalized and catered to your specifications. The first option, Speed Soak, is ideal for someone who needs hydration as soon as possible. The gel immediately rehydrates the skin and provides instant relief. Carea Cream, on the other hand, is made for anyone who has chronically dry skin. With regular use, the cream combats dryness and replaces it with smooth skin.

Lastly, the Buffing Bar offers moderate-to-intense exfoliation on the body. The bar targets dry skin patches, bumpy texture and even keratosis pilaris. Get rid of dead skin, excess keratin and trapped hairs with the Buffing Bar!

If you need any more convincing, check out these ecstatic customer reviews:

One wrote, “I’ve been using this set for about one month, and I’m so impressed! My primary body concerns were ingrown hairs, sporadic breakouts and the uneven skin tone after-effects of these flare ups.” The shopper continued, “In the last month, I’ve seen such great improvement in all of these areas.” Another customer gushed, “I like this set a lot… I’ve had issues with KP flare ups when using other lotions and washes, but these have been a dream.” A third added, “Love this set! Separately each product is great, but used in tandem is a force to be reckoned with.”

See it! Get it

See it! Get the Skin Essentials Set from Soft Services today starting at $80!

