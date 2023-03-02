Shop Miley Cyrus’ Favorite Tanning Products From Dolce Glow Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You can buy yourself flowers and self-tanning products! Isabel Alysa, the founder of Dolce Glow, has teamed up with Miley Cyrus and launched a new line of products. If you’re looking for a radiant, golden tan without damaging your skin from the sun’s UV rays, Dolce Glow is for you. A self tanner which looks natural is hard to come by, but Dolce Glow ensures it’s perfect for every skin type.

Before Alysa founded Dolce Glow, she started as a celebrity spray tan artist for some of your favorite A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen and more. Her high-end clientele quickly made her a hot commodity in the community, and she still provides top-notch services to Hollywood’s elite. Since everyone wanted the “Isabel Signature Glow,” Alysa launched her own company in 2021. In February 2023, Cyrus —a longtime client — became a new investor in Dolce Glow and assisted with the launch of the new line, including gradual tanning lotions, tanning water mists and more. “Our brand values could not be more perfectly aligned,” Alysa said of partnership with Cyrus.

Each product has a unique set of ingredients to create the ideal blend which works to repair, hydrate and nourish your skin. Dolce Glow comes in several forms — mists, mousse, lotion and serum — leaving so many to choose from.

Read on to find out Cyrus’ go-to Dolce products and more!

Dolce Self-Tanning Mist

A Miley fave! If you’re in a rush, the Dolce Self-Tanning Mist is for you, since there is no blending necessary — just spray and go. In the mist, you’ll find sodium hyaluronate, a form of hyaluronic acid which helps build collagen and replenishes the skin’s moisture, along with Goji Berry Fruit Extract, which re-energizes the skin.

Get the Dolce Self-Tanning Mist for just $53 at Nordstrom now!

D’Oro Gradual Tanning Lotion

There’s a different product for every occasion! If you don’t want a mess on your sheets or clothing, the D’Oro Gradual Tanning Lotion will work best, since it’s bronzer-free and ensures little-to-no transfer. It’s infused with cranberry extract and green tea leaf extract — natural ingredients for natural-looking skin.

Get the D’Oro Gradual Tanning Lotion for just $51 at Nordstrom now!

Mia Shimmer Topper

Another Miley-approved hit is the Mia Shimmer Topper, which will instantly give you the subtle glow you’re looking for. Infused with caffeine and aloe vera to revitalize your skin, you won’t be able to get enough of it!

Get the Mia Shimmer Topper for just $51 at Nordstrom now!

Lusso Self-Tanning Mousse

You can score a customizable glow with the Lusso Self-Tanning Mousse — the longer you leave it on, the darker you will be! There is both vitamin E, which supports collagen production, and vitamin B5, which renews surface cells and restores skin elasticity.

Get the Lusso Self-Tanning Mouse for just $51 at Nordstrom now!

The Tools

In order to snag the perfect self tan, you must have the proper tools! Ensure an even, smooth-looking tan with these Dolce Glow essentials.

Get the Dolce Glow Mitt for $9, the Exfoliation Mitt for $9 and the Kabuki Brush for $13 at Nordstrom!

