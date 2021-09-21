These Simple Sustainable Sneakers Are Your New Closet Staple

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Is it just Us, or does everyone seem to be traveling these days? Perhaps we spend so much time scrolling through celebs’ social media that we think J.Lo and Ben Affleck are our friends, but now we’re imagining what our own dream trip would look like. The hardest part about planning a fall getaway is figuring out what kind of shoes to bring. We’re big fans of boots, but they aren’t the most practical option for a long day of sight-seeing. And of course, heels are out of the question — and it’s starting to get too cold for summer sandals.

If we had to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes, we would choose kicks that were comfortable, stylish and durable. We want to look effortlessly cute as we get our steps in! While conducting research for our imaginary vacation, we came across the most versatile pair of sneakers for everyday wear. These sleek shoes from Zappos will take you from the office to out of office, whether you’re jetting off to Mykonos or just grabbing drinks with your actual friends (Ben and Jen are welcome to join). The best part? They’re entirely recyclable. Talk about reducing your carbon footprint!

Get the Thousand Fell Lace-Ups with free shipping for $120, available from Zappos!

The Thousand Fell Lace-Ups in white and black are the ultimate sustainable sneakers — go green while you’re on the go in these vegan coated-leather shoes! The cushioned rubber insole is made from recycled yoga mats to give you a slight lift and extra support. You can even wear these shoes without socks! The breathable anti-odor mesh liner is coated with natural aloe vera that wicks away moisture and keeps your feet cool. Plus, the eco-friendly protective quartz finish is water-repellent and stain-resistant, so you won’t have to worry about ruining your white sneakers.

Reduce, reuse and recycle this footwear of the future. Once you’ve worn out your Lace-Ups, Thousand Fell will provide a pre-paid shipping label to turn your old sneakers into new ones. Since these shoes are made from recycled bottles, natural rubber and innovative food waste component parts, there’s zero waste to landfill. We love a brand that supports a sustainable mission!

These Thousand Fell sneakers are just as aesthetically pleasing as they are ethically manufactured. One shopper raved, “Love these so much! I have been trying to find a plain pair of white tennis shoes that I like and these are absolutely what I was looking for! Stylish, comfortable, and durable! Just buy them!” We’re planning on rocking these white kicks with a sundress in the spring and jeans in the fall. They’re so fresh and functional! You can really wear these comfortable sneakers all day long. Now we’re ready for our next vacation!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article.