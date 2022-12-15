This Pizza Oven Kit From Amazon Makes a Perfect Gourmet Gift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s nothing better than homemade! This pizza maker will change the way your loved ones eat the delicious Italian staple.

Sometimes, all you’re craving is a warm pizza, but the wait times from your favorite restaurants can be up to an hour — or even longer. Plus, it may not be precisely what you wanted — think not enough sausage or a burnt crust. The only way to truly get the pizza you desire is by making it yourself.

From cheese, to pepperoni or even pineapple, you can make your own customized pizza with this grill top. With the oven, it only takes “five minutes” to cook your perfect pizza, according to customer reviews. Say goodbye to ordering pizza, and hello to the grill topper!

Get the Universal Stainless Steel Grill Top Pizza Oven Kit with Pizza Stone for just $160 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

Use this pizza oven by placing it over a gas burning grill. It can also be used to make bread, chicken, cookies, pies and more.

It’s made of high quality stainless steel, ensuring you’re purchasing a long-lasting product. The ceramic stone works to pull out moisture from the center of the dough to make a crispy crust — all while leaving the inside of the pie tasting moist and fluffy. It also comes with a shovel to easily remove your finished product from the grill, a pizza cutter, thermometer and pair of tongs.

If you need any more convincing, check out these amazing customer reviews:

One left a five star review and wrote, “This is the best thing ever!” while another customer said it “exceeded [her] expectations.” One more added it “only takes a few minutes at 250 degrees” for a perfect pizza.

This pizza maker is bound to be a conversation piece. Whether it’s in the summer or winter, the oven will be the only thing you want to use when it comes time for dinner.

If you’re not much of a cook yourself, the pizza oven kit can make an excellent gift for someone else. We all have a foodie in our lives or someone who loves hosting — and this would make the perfect holiday present. They will be able to throw pizza parties or cook their own masterpieces whenever they want.

Get ready to roll out the dough and make your own scrumptious pizza right from home!

