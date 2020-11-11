Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Happy Singles Day! This self-loving holiday has seriously caught on, and it’s the ultimate day to treat yourself. And who doesn’t love treating themselves — especially to some new clothes and accessories? Even better? When those clothes and accessories are on sale!

The timing is perfect, because Express’ Veterans Day Sale just kicked off, and that means it’s a markdown-palooza. We’re talking 40 to 50% off practically the entire site, and even an extra 10% off for active military and veterans! There are hundreds of new styles available to shop too, so let’s get to it, starting with our most beloved pick!

Our Absolute Favorite: This refined sweater is a slice of pure elegance. The pearl trim that dots the neckline is unbelievably beautiful, and the sweater itself is plush and cozy. This piece even has subtle puff shoulders to really solidify it as a must-have for this fall and winter. The best part? It was $98, but now it’s just $49!

20 Fastest-Selling Sale Categories at Express



1. Women’s Tops Starting at $20

Our Absolute Favorite: This silky cowl neck top is as easy as wearing a tee but with a much fancier look. Originally $48, it’s now $29!

Shop all women’s tops here!

2. Women’s Dress Pants Starting at $29

Our Absolute Favorite: This year has brought leather pants back in a big way, and these vegan leather culottes prove exactly why and how. They were $80, and now they’re just $40!

Shop all women’s dress pants here!

3. Women’s Cozy Sherpa Starting at $35

Our Absolute Favorite: This Cloud Cream jacket has that mega-cozy sherpa shell, but its collarless design and faux-suede trim keep it looking sharp and sophisticated. Originally $98, it’s now just $35!

Shop all women’s cozy sherpa here!

4. Women’s Sweaters Starting at $25

Our Absolute Favorite: The shimmery rhinestone details on this fuzzy, faux-fur sweater almost look like magical little snowflakes. This piece was $98, but now it’s just $49!

Shop all women’s sweaters here!

5. Women’s Outerwear Starting at $49

Our Absolute Favorite: This reversible puffer coat has vegan leather on one side and a soft faux fur on the other. Reviewers say the quality is “superb”! It was $198 before, but now it’s down in the double digits at $99!

Shop all women’s outerwear here!

6. Women’s Dresses Starting at $34

Our Absolute Favorite: This mock neck dress has such flattering ruching, plus a comfy, stretchy waistband. It was originally $70, but now it’s $35!

Shop all women’s dresses here!

7. Women’s Leggings Starting at $15

Our Absolute Favorite: These Herringbone Ankle Leggings are the ultimate in all things comfort. We’re obsessed. They were $50, but now you can grab them for $30!

Shop all women’s leggings here!

8. Face Masks Starting at $3

Our Absolute Favorite: This blue tie-dye face mask will be a perfect pop of color whether you’re surrounded by snow or orange and yellow leaves. It was $13, but now it’s $7!

Shop all face masks here!

9. Women’s Pajamas Starting at $20

Our Absolute Favorite: This satin pajama cami will feel like a dream come bedtime, though it would be totally cute for going out too. Originally $34, it’s now $20!

Shop all women’s pajamas here!

10. Women’s Jeans Starting at $40

Our Absolute Favorite: We were taught to run from white pants when we were younger, but these raw hem jeans are actually just the thing to immediately elevate your wardrobe. They were $80, but now they’re down to $48!

Shop all women’s jeans here!

11. Women’s Boots Starting at $47

Our Absolute Favorite: These sock booties are a modern fashionista’s dream. They have a thick block heel and an extra-comfy stretch design, and while they used to be $78, they’re now only $47!

Shop all women’s boots here!

12. Women’s Jumpsuits and Rompers Starting at $39

Our Absolute Favorite: This soft wrap jumpsuit is a lounge essential, but one you can totally wear with heels for a night out. Originally $88, it’s now $44!

Shop all women’s jumpsuits and rompers here!

13. Women’s Handbags Starting at $29

Our Absolute Favorite: Who doesn’t love some snake print? This fold-over clutch has plenty of it, and that metallic ring at the magnetic closure is everything. It was $48, but now it’s just $29!

Shop all women’s handbags here!

14. Women’s Skirts Starting at $30!

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s definitely a must for New Year’s Eve, but you can totally work this sequin mini skirt into your everyday life too if you let it shine among more subdued tops and sweaters. It was $68, but now it’s just $41!

Shop all women’s skirts here!

15. Women’s Scarves Starting at $23

Our Absolute Favorite: This brushed fringe scarf has both plaid and ombré elements going on, and that’s exactly what we like to see. Originally $38, you can now grab it for just $23!

Shop all women’s scarves here!

16. Women’s Hair Accessories Starting at $8

Our Absolute Favorite: Scrunchies are back and they’re not going anywhere. We love the silk and lace ones, but this oversized faux-fur one is absolutely perfect for cold weather. It used to be $14, but now it’s just $8!

Shop all women’s hair accessories here!

17. Women’s Jewelry Starting at $5

Our Absolute Favorite: These crawler earrings get you double the sparkle with just one piercing. They’re lovely for the holidays, but they really work for any time of year. Originally $17, they’re now $10!

Shop all women’s jewelry here!

18. Women’s Slippers Starting at $23

Our Absolute Favorite: These cloud-like slippers have a puffy double-band design and an open toe to let your feet breathe — plus a padded footbed! Their price was $38, but you can now grab them for $23!

Shop all women’s slippers here!

19. Women’s Blazers Starting at $48

Our Absolute Favorite: Plaid boyfriend blazers are a necessity for any style icon right now, and shoppers “absolutely love” this one. It was $128, but now it’s $77!

Shop all women’s blazers here!

20. Women’s Belts Starting at $15

Our Absolute Favorite: This belt puts a twist on the typical buckle, giving it a geometric, modern, triangular shape instead. Now this is how you do an accessory. It was $58, but you can get it on sale for only $35!

Shop all women’s belts here!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the Express Veterans Day Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!