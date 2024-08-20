Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping your skin looking youthful and radiant takes some work, but if you scope out the best skincare products, you won’t need a hundred-step routine. If you already have a basic lineup to take care of your skin, try adding this splurge of a night cream that Amazon shoppers have convinced us is “worth every penny.” Trust Us, you need this product in your beauty cabinet.

The Skincode Exclusive Cellular Night Refine & Repair Cream is crafted with a tripeptide and a cell-renewing complex, which exfoliates the skin while you sleep. There is also an ACR complex to boost collagen, reduce lines and wrinkles and visibly improve the skin’s firmness. Lastly, the cream is comprised of perfection peptide 3, which helps to brighten the complexion, even skin tone and diminish pigmentation. The youth-boosting cream promises to refine, repair and moisturize the skin. It’s also enriched with anti-aging ingredients that smooth signs of wrinkles and pigmentation and leave a more radiant complexion.

Get the Skincode Exclusive Cellular Night Refine & Repair Cream (originally $119) on sale for $89 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

To apply, use the included spoon to scoop out some of the product. Then, gently massage the cream into your face and neck, making sure to make sweeping motions with your fingers — that’s it!

The cream is still collecting ratings and reviews, but Amazon’s reviewers are already impressed with its results.

“This cream is expensive, but it is worth the price,” one said. “The cream is soft, and absolutely silky and feels luxurious on the skin. It has a mild fragrance which is delightful and is probably from the ingredients, since there is no added fragrance. The cream spreads easily and is immediately absorbed, leaving the skin feeling smooth, silky and moisturized. I have been using this for a week now, and my skin is noticeably brighter.”

“Worth every penny!” another shopper exclaimed. “This works wonders if you have combination skin like me. I’ve had it less than a month and I already see a difference. It’s very lightweight and hydrating instantly!”

“This cellular night refine and repair cream is really something special. The intense hydration it provides immediately is incredible,” a final reviewer exclaimed. “Yes, it’s pricey, but for this brand, I would pay this price all day long.”

Try the cream for yourself. With results this good, what are you waiting for?

