When it comes to skincare, including a round of moisturization with night creams doesn’t hurt! Night creams are often packed with helpful ingredients like retinol to help reduce signs of aging while you sleep! We found a useful night cream that will become your new skincare bestie — and it’s only $79 on Amazon!

This Murad Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream is a nifty and healthy way to give your skin back its youthful glow. It features a blend of retinol, dipeptide and niacinamide to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while also strengthening the skin’s protective barrier.

Get the Murad Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream for $79 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 26, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this cream, you should start by cleaning your face. Then, apply the cream to your neck and face in even layers. That’s it! It’s a very simple way to get your skin to regenerate itself overnight!

If you’re still on the fence about using this cream, don’t be! In a four-week clinical study, 86% of participants saw firmer, more revitalized skin, and 93% noticed a smoother skin texture. So, trust Us, you’re in good hands!

In regards to this nourishing face cream, a happy Amazon reviewer gushed, “This review is for the Murad retinol night cream. This is my favorite retinol night cream. It is not heavy, but it moisturizes very well. I highly recommend the Murad Retinol Night Cream for all skin types.” One more reviewer noted, “I have been using this set for several years, and despite all of my attempts in my earlier adult years (smoking, sun damage, etc), my skin still looks youthful. Most people guess me 10-15 years younger than my actual age.”

Furthermore, taking care of your skin is of the utmost importance — especially as you age. If you need a product to help you get your skin back in tip-top shape, this Murad night cream could do the trick!

