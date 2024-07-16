Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Splish, splash! What better way to cool off from hazy, hot and humid summer days than taking a trip to your favorite pool or waterpark? Before you snag your tickets and prepare to dive in, now is an ideal time to stock up on slimming swimsuits you’ll feel comfortable in, courtesy of Amazon Prime Day.

Most public pools are family-friendly environments, so most of Us prefer more modest or conservative looks. That doesn’t mean that we have to rock frumpy or outdated looks. So many stylish swimsuits will make you feel like you walked off the cover of Sports Illustrated. Want to upgrade your swim collection? Thankfully you can snag slimming swimsuits ranging from tummy control one-pieces to high waist bikinis without breaking the bank. We’ve rounded up slimming swimsuits that will make you feel like a model even if you’re at a family-friendly waterpark. Scroll ahead to get the 411!

1. Sporty Style: Want to show a little skin without exposing too much? This colorful bikini has got you covered. The sports bra style top shows a peek of skin and you can adjust the high waist bottoms to come up as high as you’d like!

2. LBD: Love a little black dress moment? Turn your next swim adventure into a chic occasion with this all-black swim dress!

3. Color-Block Contrast: This black-and-white bikini has fun triangle-shaped cups and high-waist bottoms with a unique design!

4. Bestseller: If you were wondering which styles shoppers are loving, look no further. This all-black monokini was purchased more than 1,000 times in the past month!

5. Rave Ruching: We can’t help but love any fashion essential with ruching. It’s just that slimming. This black one-piece has ruching across the stomach that conceals bloat and provides tummy control!

6. Terrific Tankini: Want to conceal your tummy? This Paisley print tankini checks off all the boxes!

7. Slimming Slay: This all-black swimsuit is equal parts chic and slimming. The top has a plunging V-neckline and mesh panel to show a pop of skin. The high-waist bottoms have tummy control fabric that conceals bloat!

8. Tropical Leaves: Love to mix and match your swimwear? This two-piece set comes with a sporty top and high-waist bottoms that you can team up with other styles!

9. Playful Straps: This isn’t your average one-piece. This stunning style has straps with so many cool accents that sets it apart from other styles. There’s a cut-out along the strap design to show pops of skin in the front and a cut criss-cross style along the back!

10. Ruffle Sleeves: We can’t count everything we love about this pink one-piece. Not only does it have a cute color-block design, but it features a waist-cinching wrap and cute ruffle sleeves!

11. Shades of Pink: Calling all Barbiecore-obsessed fashionistas. Vibrant shades of pink combine to create a sweet gradient on this flattering one-piece!

12. Cut-Out Cutie: This stripe swimsuit has alternating mesh panels that give an illusion of showing skin without showcasing too much!

13. Perfect Paisley: It’s no surprise that we’re huge fans of retro style. The classic Paisley design on this green swimsuit is one of our most beloved vintage accents!

14. Mix Match Florals: You’ll want to do a double take when you check out the contrasting design on this floral print two-piece!

15. Last but Not Least: This floral print halter swim dress comes with comfy shorts underneath!

