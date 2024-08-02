Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Can you believe it? We’re more than halfway through the summer. We still have a few more weeks of fun left before Labor Day so that means we’ve got to get to it. If you’re on the hunt for cute summer finds that you can snag for an affordable price, we’ve got you covered. We sifted through tons of pages on Amazon and Walmart and compiled a fashionable list of last-minute summer finds that you can rock for less than $25!

Related: These Chunky Wedge Crocs Sandals Are 25% Off Right Now Sandals are such a necessity during the summer months — seriously! Whether you’re running errands or hanging with the girls, opting for a cushioned pair of sandals can be a lifesaver. We found a stylish and supportive pair of wedge Crocs sandals that will help you stay cool and calm for summer — and they’re […]

No matter where you’re headed this summer, you’ll want to add something from this list to your cart ASAP. From bestselling slides to work-approved ensembles, you can’t go wrong. Check out our top picks ahead and don’t be surprised if you feel inspired to do a complete closet refresh.

1. Pillow Soft: Few things feel better than sliding your feet into soft, cushiony shoes. These top-rated slippers are equal parts supportive and cute — was $40, now $19!

2. Luxe Loungewear: Whether you’re enjoying a weekend on the couch or heading to your favorite workout class, you’ll feel ultra-comfy in these stretchy trousers — was $34, now $25!

3. So Real: Love a good graphic tee? This sleeveless top has a fun, summer-themed message — was $19, now $14!

4. Major Savings: We don’t know about you, but we love a major mark down! These oversized jeans look so trendy and they’re 64% off — was $65, now $24!

5. Pretty Print: Prepare for endless compliments when you show up to the office in this white-and-black blouse. The chiffon fabric makes it look more expensive than it really is, and the unique print gives it an artsy touch — was $30, now $22!

6. Versatile Find: We love finding pieces that we can wear multiple ways. This black tank top has pleats down the center and a flowy silhouette so you can use it to dress up cut-off shorts and wear it to work with trousers — was $33, now $10!

7. Dreamy Dresses: We love rocking dresses in the summer. This flowy style is perfect for a romantic dinner on the beach — was $23, now $19!

8. Ready to Glow: You’ll be the star of the show in this stretchy black dress — was $38, now $25!

9. Casual Cutie: You can’t go wrong with airy linen-like fabric during the summer heat. You can use this short-sleeve blouse as a cover-up or rock it with denim shorts — was $, now $!

10. Shoulder-Baring: If there was ever any question, yes, you most certainly need a new white dress — was $12, now $10!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

11. Last but Not Least: Are you loving the overall trend? This roomy black number feels nice and soft. Plus, it has super-cute button details on the straps — was $30, now $22!