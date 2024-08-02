Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sandals are such a necessity during the summer months — seriously! Whether you’re running errands or hanging with the girls, opting for a cushioned pair of sandals can be a lifesaver. We found a stylish and supportive pair of wedge Crocs sandals that will help you stay cool and calm for summer — and they’re 25% off right now!

These Crocs Brooklyn Buckle Low Wedge Sandals are a fun, comfy pair of sandals that are sure to help elevate the rest of your summer wardrobe. This option features a chunky wedge sole that’s both versatile and extremely comfortable. Also, these sandals have a double-strap design, and they’re extremely lightweight.

Get the Crocs Brooklyn Buckle Low Wedge Sandals for $49 (was $65) at Zappos!

To style these sandals, you can pair them with a frilly blouse and shorts for an easy summer outfit. Or, you could throw them on with a billowing maxi dress for a decadent but still laid-back ensemble. Further, these sandals come in five neutral colors and have a 4 to 11 size range.

By now, you probably know that Crocs is a staple brand. Of the 313 total reviews these sandals have, 54% of them are five-star ratings! While gushing over these sandals, one reviewer noted, “They’re very comfortable. I can wear them all day. I do have wider feet. The straps are adjustable and can be worn with dresses or casual with jeans!”

Another reviewer indeed, “Super cute sandals, I love platforms & these are perfect. I find them more comfortable than clogs. A must-buy!”

Moreover, having a comfy, air-pair of sandals is a summer essential. If you’re looking for a new pair to add to your rotation, this fashion-forward option by Crocs could become your new favorite!

