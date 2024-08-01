Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re feeling all the summer vibes, it’s time to start preparing for the impending fall. But that doesn’t mean that you have to put away your sandals — instead make a pivot! Moreover, there are plenty of season-neutral options that will make the summer-to-fall transition more bearable.

Related: 15 Summery Sandals That You’ll Love Rocking With Sundresses Everyone loves sandals. But they hit different when you wear them with sundresses, and that’s a fact. They just go together like peanut butter and jelly. You find the perfect sundress, and pair it with flip flops, sandals, and all the strappy shoes you can find for a signature look. But if you don’t know […]

From heeled sandals to flat variations, there is a cute, functional pair of sandals that will ensure your feet feel cool but comfy no matter the weather. Nevertheless, we rounded up 13 sandals that will make the summer-to-fall transition easier — read on to see our picks!

1. Comfort First: If you need an option that puts comfort first, these SBGMoSJ orthopedic platform sandals do just that — just $17!

2. Casual Chic: These J. Adams booties have a peep-toe design for airiness and edge — just $38!

3. Resort Energy: This Blowfish wedge sandal has a rugged look but they’re oh so comfy — was $50, now just $46!

4. Lug It Up: For the girl who loves the ’90s, these Dream Pairs block heel sandals are neutral and chunky enough to become your new favorites — just $30!

5. Fuzzy and Cozy: This Fitory open toe slipper has a furry lining for extra warmth and snuggles — was $46, now just $25!

6. Coset Staple: These Laicigo heeled sandals are sleek and have an elevated feel – was $56, now just $41!

7. Fashionista Vibes: If you’re the type of girl that loves to take chances. these KuaiLu fuzzy cross band platform slippers will help you make a bold statement no matter what — was $36, now just $26!

Related: 19 Trendy Summer Sandals You’d Never Know Are Waterproof We will be very very busy this summer . . . our schedules are packed! We’ll be busy lounging by the pool, sunning ourselves on the beach, taking a dip in the ocean and repeating the process. Gosh, how will we fit it all in? If you plan to have a busy summer too — […]

8. Gucci Essence: These Coutgo slide sandals exude Gucci designer energy but don’t have the staggering price tag — was $50, now just $35!

9. Sophisticated Lady: Don’t these Lucky Brand Dynah sandals just have a fashion-forward air? We’re also obsessed with its neutral color palette — was $99, now just $59!

10. Everyday Essential: We love these Crocs Brooklyn buckle low wedge sandals because they have the look of espadrilles but come with more support — just $65!

11. Elevate! These Pelle Moda Amery sandals are so chic and will add some height to any ensemble — was $185, now just $148!

12. Sporty Elegance: This Adidas Adilette 22 XLG lifestyle slingback sandal are secure and fun — just $75!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Boho Realness: This Bed Stu Marie slingback sandal are so boho and coordinated well with anything — just $190!