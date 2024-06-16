Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone loves sandals. But they hit different when you wear them with sundresses, and that’s a fact. They just go together like peanut butter and jelly. You find the perfect sundress, and pair it with flip flops, sandals, and all the strappy shoes you can find for a signature look. But if you don’t know what you’re looking for, it can be hard to figure out what you should wear with your gorgeous new dress.

That’s where we come in. If you’re looking for the best kind of sandals to wear with your sundresses, check out some of our favorite picks below and get ready to serve this summer. We know you’re going to rock it no matter what you choose.

15 Summery Sandals That You’ll Love Rocking With Sundresses

1. Gladiator Vibes: Channel your inner warrior in these knee-high lace-ups – just $40!

2. Beautiful Beige: Step out in these super strappy tan sandals for an effortless vibe – just $46!

3. Gemstone Chic These gold-toned sandals look great tied down low or up high – just $40!

4. Simply Black: Style up any outfit with these chic black cord lace-up sandals – just $22!



5. Cloudwalkers: Your feet will love these extra cushy lace-up side sandals – just $50!

6. Cushy Cords: Thick laced straps on these tie up sandals feel oh-so comfy – just $50!

7. Crisp ‘n’ White: Brighten up in these fresh white lace-up sandals for any occasion – just $22!

8. Golden Glam: Slip into these metallic strappy block heels for a glitzy look – just $24!

9. Braided Beauty: Trust these sleek braided cord lace-ups not to break – just $27!

10. Tickled Pink: Make a statement in these pink block platform tie-ups – just $40!

11. Low Lift: Get a subtle boost from these cute kitten heel sandals –just $30!

12. Slip-On Lacing: Slide into these comfy faux lace-up sandals – just $12!

13. Bohemian Wraps: Softens your look with these breezy crochet wrap sandals – just $20!

14. Twisted Up: One long lace wraps these unique sandals – just $39!

15. Slip and Slide: These sandals look and feel similarly to slides – just $34!