Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s not just the style of a boho maxi dress that seamlessly matches summer vibes when styled with sandals — and fall vibes when paired with boots — it’s also the design. The maxi length makes it so that each dress is cool enough to be worn in the summer heat, but also warm enough when layered with a jacket in the crisp autumn air. If you need help finding a new one that’ll get you through both seasons, we rounded up 17 breezy, boho maxi dresses — and they start at just $24.

The dresses in our roundup below will be great for both end-of-summer barbecues or picnics in the park, but also fall bonfires as well. We’ve included all kinds of styles no matter whether you’re in need of a flowy off-the-shoulder style or a print with a pop of color. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks of boho maxi dresses that smoothly transition from the summer months into fall.

Related: 13 Bubble Skirts and Dresses That Instantly Elevate Your Outfits What do Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Ayo Edebiri all have in common? Outside of crushing their careers in entrepreneurship and acting, each member of this trio has been spotted rocking bubble skirts and dresses. Now that we’re in the final leg of summer, it’s only right to indulge in the celeb-loved style. Interested in rocking […]

1. Our Absolute Favorite! We love the way this flowy, off-the-shoulder maxi can keep your shoulders sun-kissed in the summer but also be covered with a jacket in the fall — was $58, now $40!

2. Paisley Prettiness: A top trend for fall, this halter-neck maxi dress from Lulus is made with a luxe-looking and colorful paisley and floral print fabric — $88!

3. A Shopper Favorite! With thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, this puff-sleeve dress is made of a breezy fabric and tiered design — $37!

4. Very Vintage: With its tassel details, sheer lace fabric and crochet trim, people will never know this vintage-style dress is actually brand new — was $60, now $48!

5. Designer Lookalike: This off-the-shoulder maxi dress looks just like a popular designer brand, made with an embroidered seersucker fabric, smocked bodice and ruffle details — $54!

6. Keep it Casual: If you’re more of a casual dresser, this T-shirt-style maxi dress, made with pockets and a soft fabric, is perfect for you — $28!

7. Geometric Gorgeousness: Try a geometric print out for size with this diamond-printed maxi dress that has a tiered skirt, puff sleeves and V-neckline — $43!

Related: 16 ‘Dress-to-Impress’ Pieces That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are — Starting at $10 The phrase “dress to impress” isn’t anything new, but it’s recently been adopted by fashionistas far and wide to mean something like “dress sharp, classy and high-fashion with plenty of luxe-looking accessories”. The latter doesn’t have the same short-and-sweet ring to it, but you get the idea! Dress-to-impress pieces are typically knit, satin, cotton, linen […]

8. Pretty Puff Sleeves: Would it even be a boho style if it didn’t have puff sleeves like this floral print style? — was $58, now $40!

9. Fabulous in Free People: Look fabulous in the sexy, but sweet Free People maxi dress that features cute tie detailing, a smocked bodice and tiered skirt — $118!

10. Best for the Beach: Go from summer swims to fall bonfires at the beach in this geometric-printed maxi dress, made with a flared hem — $36!

11. Really Cute Ruffles: We can picture this ruffled-hem maxi paired with a cute pair of espadrilles in the summer and a denim jacket in the fall — $38!

12. For the Bold Types: If you prefer your prints to have more of a bold-style print, you’re definitely going to want to check out this square-neck maxi that comes in several eye-catching prints to choose from — $37!

13. Worth the Splurge: Treat yourself to a dress splurge this season with this romantic, smocked bodice maxi from Anthropologie that has a front button design, A-line silhouette and fluttering cap sleeves — $158!

14. Sweet and Smocked: Not only is this cute A-line dress smocked at the waist, it also has cute smocks at the straps as well — $44!

15. Crochet Cutie: If you’re into anything crochet, you’re definitely going to want to check out this flowy, strapless maxi that has a cute crochet trim detail near the bottom — was $70, now $50!

16. Mixing Prints! Instead of having to decide on just one print, get this tie-shoulder maxi from Walmart that’s made with a few — $35!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Pick the Pockets! Great for holding your hands in or carrying small things, this sleeveless maxi includes large pockets on both sides — was $30, now $24!