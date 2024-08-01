Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What do Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Ayo Edebiri all have in common? Outside of crushing their careers in entrepreneurship and acting, each member of this trio has been spotted rocking bubble skirts and dresses. Now that we’re in the final leg of summer, it’s only right to indulge in the celeb-loved style.

Interested in rocking bubble skirts and dresses? From itty bitty micro mini skirts to elevated dresses that look like they’re fresh off a runway, these newly minted warm-weather staples are unique and versatile. You can wear them everywhere from festivals and concerts to work and formal occasions. Best of all? You can stock up on bubble skirts and dresses on Amazon. We’ve rounded up fashionable styles

Bubble Skirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We adore this mini skirt because it has an elastic high waist design and stretchy fabric that fits comfortably!

2. Midi Moment: Love bubble skirts, but want a longer style? This olive green midi skirt has a chic silhouette and sophisticated pleats!

3. Red Hot: Not only is this bubble skirt available in a fiery red shade, but it’s also a midi-length hem!

4. Micro Mini: Serve Y2K style in this itty bitty micro mini skirt!

5. Fluffed Up: You’ll want to twirl around in this bouncy mini skirt!

6. Boho Babe: This floor-length maxi skirt is so versatile because you can pair it with tank tops and bralettes during the summer and rock it with chunky knits and turtlenecks in the fall!

7. Barbiecore: Still loving all things Barbiecore? This mini bubble skirt comes in a sweet pink shade!

Bubble Dresses

8. Lovely Lilac: This powdery purple tank dress is so versatile that you can dress it up or down with high heels or sneakers!

9. Strapless Style: We’re still swooning over tube top dresses. This pink mini fits the bill!

10. Dressed Up: Do you have a dressy occasion on your social calendar? Rock this sophisticated white dress!

11. Color-Blocking: This color-block dress is unique because the strapless-style top is one color and the bubble-fitting bottom is another!

12. Fab Look for Less: Not only does this colorful mini dress have long sleeves and playful prints, but it comes in a silky fabric that makes it look so much more expensive than it is!

13. Slinky Straps: This versatile dress is so unique. We can’t get enough of the skinny straps, tube-top design and flowy midi-length silhouette!