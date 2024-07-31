Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like Us, window shopping dresses at chic designer boutiques is your favorite version of cardio. The only thing that stops you from going and buying the latest pieces is your bank account screaming “Please, no.” Luckily, with these 17 colorful and graphic-style dresses, you can get designer boutique style — but at a fraction of the cost.

The only difference between these dresses and the ones in designer boutiques is the luxury label. Other than that, they have the same exact chic fashion flair. Each of the dresses we rounded up is made with eye-catching colors and stylish patterns, great for fashion maximalists or people who want to add some color to their vacation wardrobe! Find everything from ruffled mini dresses to boho maxis below!

Related: 18 Loose Walmart Sundresses That Are Surprisingly Slimming — All Under $32 Just because you love the comfort of roomy, flowy dresses doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice on how flattering they are to the body. In fact, we found 18 loose-fitting dresses at Walmart that are still somehow surprisingly slimming! You won’t have to sacrifice on your budget either, as they’re all under just $32! Whether […]

1. Take Me to the Tropics: With its colorful floral pattern, tie shoulders and tiered skirt, this ruffled midi dress is screaming to go on a tropical vacation — $30!

2. A Bestseller! This tie-front mini dress has stayed at the top of the Amazon dresses bestseller list all summer long and comes in several colorful prints — was $39, now $31!

3. Cue the Cutouts: Bring your dress collection a little sexy edge with this bold one-shoulder midi dress that features cute cutouts on each side — $70!

4. Euro Summer-Style: Looking like it came out of a trendy European boutique is this graphic printed maxi dress that features spaghetti straps, a flowy fit and pockets too — was $17, now $15!

5. Has Pockets! Great for carrying small things or resting your hands in, this smocked midi dress includes pockets on both sides — $18!

6. Bold and Beautiful: Sure to be a mood-booster is this bold striped mini dress that’s made of soft knit, sweater-style fabric — was $34, now $21!

7. When Life Gives You Lemons: When life gives you lemons, make lemonade in this lemon-printed, Euro-style dress that’s giving vintage Italian summer — $20!

Related: 17 Hamptons-Style Pieces No One Will Know Are From Walmart If you’re traveling to the Hamptons for the summer (or simply love the Hamptons vibes), you’re in for a trip to Walmart. You may raise an eyebrow, asking, “Why Walmart?” The retailer has some stunning fashion pieces that look completely high-end. Maybe you’re spending the weekend with your girlfriends. Sometimes, we all need a break […]

8. A Shopper Favorite! A favorite of Amazon shoppers, this tiered, ruffled midi dress comes in 28 pretty colors — was $67, now $37!

9. Boho Babe: If boho is more your fashion vibe, you’ll love this geometric-style printed sundress that comes in a few different prints to select from — $20!

10. Zimmerman Style: No one will know this colorful, embroidered mini dress isn’t actually Zimmerman — $94!

11. Greek Getaway Style: Featuring an interesting fish, water and pottery-printed fabric, this strapless maxi dress is perfect for a getaway to Greece — $21!

12. Beach-Ready! With its tie shoulders and flowy fit, this cute and colorful maxi dress was made for a day spent near a beach — $23!

13. Sleek and Slinky: Great for parties or nights out on the town is this mesh midi dress that comes in several designer-looking prints — $78!

14. Detailed and Dainty: Bringing back a Y2K trend, this tie-front, chiffon maxi dress is made with a gorgeous burn-out-style print — $135!

15. Cute Cowl Neck: Not only does this slip maxi dress have a flattering cowl neck design, it also comes in two beautiful prints: leopard and green floral — $85!

16. Seashell-Chic: Embrace the summer spirit in this pink and white seashell-printed mini dress that features puff sleeves, an off-the-shoulder design and a cotton fabric — $79!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. We Love a One-Shoulder: From small dainty flower prints to large geometric styles, this one-shoulder maxi dress comes in several prints to suit your taste — was $51, now $38!