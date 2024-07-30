Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just because you love the comfort of roomy, flowy dresses doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice on how flattering they are to the body. In fact, we found 18 loose-fitting dresses at Walmart that are still somehow surprisingly slimming! You won’t have to sacrifice on your budget either, as they’re all under just $32!

Whether you’re looking for a dress to pack for your next beach vacation or one to simply wear on the weekends for things like brunches, our lineup has got something for you! We’ve found colorful, graphic print styles that’ll bring out your artistic side, but also simple linen styles for when you’re feeling under the radar. Each of them has a silhouette that leaves enough room to breathe but will also have a slimming effect! Happy shopping!

1. Our Top Favorite! The ultimate summer dress, this linen and cotton tunic-style dress got our favorite award for being light and breathable, comfortable to wear and versatile — was $13, now $8!

2. Looks Like Designer: With how well this striped, smocked bodice dress is constructed, it could pass for a designer style — $21!

3. Picnic Perfection: Perfect for a picnic is this gingham-printed dress, complete with ruffled sleeves, a smocked bodice and a flared hem — was $13, now $11!

4. Stand Out in Stripes: Stand out in a crowd in this thick striped maxi dress that comes in several eye-catching color combinations like orange and white and pink and blue — $20!

5. Compliment Collector: There’s no way you won’t garner compliments while wearing this floral, tie strap maxi dress that smocks at the bodice and comes in two pastel floral prints — $18!

6. Must-Have Maxi: Pair this cutout maxi dress with sandals for a beach day or heels for a date night — $20!

7. Notable Neckline: Make your neckline something to talk about with this floral maxi dress that features a cutout, cross-strap neckline — $14!

8. Boho Babe: Boho fashionistas will love this loose, T-shirt-style maxi dress that has a flowy silhouette and pockets for carrying the necessities — was $17, now $14!

9. Easily Eye-Catching: Catch eyes in this tiered, puff-sleeve maxi dress that comes in several colorful, ethnic-inspired prints — $20!

10. Make It a Mini: If you love the way a shirt dress complements your style, try this mini version out for size, which also comes in a few colors to choose from like white, pink and black — $10!

11. Stylish in Satin: A popular style on Walmart is this satin, halter-neck maxi dress that can be worn with sandals in the summer and a jacket and booties in the fall — was $34, now $17!

12. Prettiest of Prints: If you end up loving the way this tie-waist mini dress flatters the body, rest assured you can get it in several other floral-style prints as well — $32!

13. Euro Summer-Style: Embody European summer style in your clothing with this colorful, graphic-print maxi dress that you’d likely see on the streets of Italy — was $17, now $15!

14. Beautifully Buttoned: This striped midi dress features contrast buttons on the front for a cute, cottagecore-style detail — $9!

15. Contrasting Cutie: We love the way this wavy-trimmed dress creates a fun, contrasting detail that also comes in several color combinations — was $7, now $6!

16. Anywhere, Anytime Style: This tiered, puff-sleeve dress can be worn for everything from work to farmer’s markets, brunches and more — $6!

17. Artistic-Chic: Bring out your artistic side with this colorful maxi dress that features large graphic florals on the skirt — $25!

18. One Italian Summer: You’ll feel like you’re sightseeing on the streets of Italy with this graphic print maxi dress that comes in a few Euro-style patterns — $26!