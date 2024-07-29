Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fashion is always changing. One minute, most of Us are rocking sweet Barbiecore pink ensembles then the next minute we’re opting for oversized pieces to rock looks inspired by Adam Sandler. style. Sometimes it’s as simple as an album release that inspires Us to celebrate our inner brat. Whatever trend captures your attention, you can look and feel your best in slimming summer bodysuits.

Slimming summer bodysuits are often made of body-hugging material. That means you can get waist-cinching tummy control without layering heavy shapewear. Speaking of shapewear, some styles are so versatile and chic that you can wear them alone and no one would tell it’s not an ordinary bodysuit. Not to mention they’re often seamless so you don’t have to worry about pesky pantylines peeking through your shorts, trousers and skirts.

Best of all? Slimming summer bodysuits come in all price points. Budget-friendly options priced under $20 are great picks for shoppers looking to ball on a budget. Fashionistas looking to splurge can find their picks, courtesy of designers like Kim Kardashian‘s Skims brand.

Are you ready to upgrade your wardrobe this summer? Make sure you check out our list of slimming bodysuits that go with just about every kind of outfit you can imagine.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This tank-style bodysuit delivers butt lifting along with tummy control — was $20, now $13!

2. Tenniscore Serve: Polo shirts screen tenniscore style. This all-black number has fitted rib knit stripes that offer tummy control — just $20!

3. High-Neck Style: Do you love a high-neck fashion moment? You’ll want to get your hands on this double-layered find from Skims — just $60!

4. Luxe Lace: Lace might not be the first fabric that comes to mind when you think of shaping, but Lulus has a romantic bodysuit that lives up to the hype. Not only does it have dreamy lace detail along the bust but it also has stretchy mesh and cute puff sleeves — just $39!

5. Braless Babe: Looking for a chic bodysuit that you can wear without a bra? This chic style is unique because it has mesh paneling on the top and fitted ruching along the bottom — was $37, now $19!

6. Deep Plunge: Playful necklines are a date night-approved look. This figure-hugging bodysuit has a plunging V-neckline that looks so good decorated with dainty necklace stacks — just $25!

7. Undetectable: No one will notice this bestselling shapewear bodysuit is actually shapewear — was $48, now $36!

8. Triple the Fun: Thin straps often dig into the skin and leave painful marks. This three-pack set comes with thick straps that fit comfortably on the shoulders — was $50, now $30!

9. Stretchy Tube: Skims brand is synonymous with flattering pieces. This all-black tube top has a strong compression level. It delivers shaping and sculpting while channeling the trendy celeb-approved style — just $70!

10. Brat-Approved: According to Charli XCX, Brat style is all about rocking white tanks without a bra. This round-neck style is a cool way to take on the ongoing trend — now $13!

11. Budget-Friendly Style: Don’t want to break the bank? Your debit card will swoon after checking out this affordable option — just $9!

12. Casual Cutie: Looking for a style you can wear with joggers and leggings? Check out this short-sleeve bodysuit — was $30, now $20!

13. All Dressed Up: Bring flattering and slimming style into the office with this dressy style — just $35!

14. Square-Neck Look: Want a unique approach to slimming bodysuits? Not only does this square-neck pack feature curve-loving material, but it also has unique straps — just $36!

15. Scuba Slay: If you know anything about scuba gear then you know it’s roomy and fits like a glove. This short-sleeve Good American bodysuit is perfect for everyday wear with jeans and trousers — just $79!

16. Fun Florals: This floral print bodysuit has stretchy fabric that makes for a flattering and comfortable fit — just $39!

17. Last but Not Least: Shoppers adore this three-pack bodysuit set and rave that it’s more slimming than shapewear — just $31!