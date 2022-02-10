Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Shoe shopping is one of our very favorite activities, but it’s always a bit of a battle too. Do we want the chic shoe that stands out in a crowd, or do we want the one that will be the most comfortable for our feet (and our ankles, knees and back)? Most of the time, we have to pick one or the other. Both is rarely an option.

When we think about the most comfortable shoes we’ve ever tried on, we think of those typical orthopedic slippers everyone’s seen their grandma wear. Not stylish. That’s why it’s so wild to Us that these slipper sandals have the same level of comfort while being cute enough that even someone like Sofia Vergara owns and wears them out in front of paparazzi!

Get the Vionic Relax slipper for just $70 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Vergara was spotted wearing these slippers back in November while out rug shopping in LA. She also wore a black top, ripped blue jeans and a leopard face mask to match her shoes. One more thing we noticed is that the Modern Family star was wearing a bandage wrapped around her foot and ankle, nursing an injury. If these are the shoes she chose for going out with an injury, we know they must be phenomenally comfortable!

Vionic is all about designing cute shoes for comfort, and the Relax is no exception. It has an open toe and is backless with a fully adjustable hook-and-loop closure across the instep to keep your foot securely in place. The upper is covered in a plush, cozy fabric, both on top and underneath, as is the footbed. This cushy footbed is also treated with EcoFresh to be odor-resistant, so don’t worry about your feet feeling the heat!

This slipper has a lightweight, shock-absorbing EVA midsole for comfort that not only affects the feet, but also the rest of the body, and a durable outsole with a wavy tread so you can wear them out like Vergara. It also comes in 13 colors and patterns! If you love the leopard, you may also like the snow leopard or tiger versions, or you could opt for one of the floral designs. There are a few solid color options as well!

These shoes have over 1,500 reviews at Zappos. Like Vergara, many shoppers are relying on them to help with their foot/ankle-related injuries and conditions. One called them a “welcome relief” from their plantar fasciitis, while another called them a “tremendous help” after tearing their Achilles tendon!

Reviewers say they “never knew arch support was so important” until they felt the difference with these slippers and that now they “wear them constantly.” Even medical professionals say they’ve been recommending them to their patients! Now that’s impressive.

