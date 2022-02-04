We Found the UGG Boots Celebs Love on Sale at Zappos — Shop Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Lately, we’ve noticed a ton of major celebrities wearing a particular pair of UGG boots — and they immediately caught our attention. Fresh UGGs are already intriguing enough, but once we saw the likes of Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid rocking an ultra-short version of the classic shearling-lined winter boots on casual days, we knew it was time to investigate.

As much as we adore the trademark short and tall versions, the mini UGG boot has become one of the brand’s most sought-after styles. With frequent sell-outs, it can be hard to track them down — but we happened to find a pair on Zappos that’s currently on sale!

UGG boots have become a quintessential staple over the past two decades, and the newer iterations of the timeless shoes consistently deliver. The Mini II boots aren’t a particularly major twist on the traditional design, but the lower profile makes them easy to slip on and off — convenient and cute! The pair that’s currently on sale is available in a grey-adjacent purple hue that teams well with a slew of other colors. If you want UGGs that are slightly different from the typical black or brown aesthetic, this is an excellent option!

Because of how short the Mini II style is, we would consider these boots as an on-the-go option that’s ideal for running errands. To make matters a bit easier, there’s a pull tab on the back of the ankle that you can use to help guide your foot in and out of the shoe. You can throw them on in a snap knowing that your feet will feel warm and cozy while you’re out and about!

These boots might not be the ultimate option to wear if you’re dealing with wet weather outside, but there’s no denying that they’re absolutely dreamy for the wintertime. You’re essentially wearing a pair of slippers that are disguised as boots! Plus, the fact that they can pair with any type of bottom and not result in any uncomfortable bunching is another serious advantage that these boots offer. Of course, the fact that they’re on sale can’t be ignored — head over to Zappos to score them in your size while stock is available!

