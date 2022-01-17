Our 21 Favorite Pieces From the Nordstrom Cold Weather Sale — Up to 53% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The winter is brutal, but you can get through the season in style with a few handy hacks! Luckily, Nordstrom has a variety of bestselling coats, jackets and plenty of other cold weather essentials to keep you warm. Although the chilliest time of year has only just kicked off, we managed to find a slew of items on sale for excellent prices. If you’re heading off on a ski weekend or simply need staples to stay comfortable, check out our top picks below!

Our 21 Favorite Cold Weather Deals at Nordstrom Right Now

1. Up to 25% Off Coats!

Our Absolute Favorite: Winter is no match for this super plush down parka from L.L.Bean! The long length keeps you extra warm and cozy while stepping outside on a freezing day. It was $219, and now it’s just $164!

Check out more coats on sale here!

2. Up to 25% Off ASTR the Label!

Our Absolute Favorite: Sweaters don’t have to be basic, and this necessary knit proves that! It has a sleek wrap design and a show-stopping cutout that reveals some skin. It was $65, but now it’s $49!

Check out more ASTR the Label on sale here!

3. Up to 25% Off Vests!

Our Absolute Favorite: When it’s not incredibly cold out, this puffer vest from Vero Moda is the ultimate layering piece! You can wear it over sweaters or long-sleeve tops when you’re transitioning between seasons. It was $75, and now it’s on sale for $56!

Check out more vests on sale here!

4. Up to 25% Off Fleece!

Our Absolute Favorite: Fleece pullover tops are our jam in the winter for lounging, and we’re obsessed with this version from Billabong! It comes in a major selection of patterns that give it a fun feel. It was originally $80, and now it’s marked down to $60!

Check out more fleece on sale here!

5. Up to 25% Off Caslon!

Our Absolute Favorite: Caslon is known for making luxe knits, and we’re especially fond of this open-front cardigan! According to shoppers, it has a thicker feel which is perfect for particularly cold days. It was $69, and now you can get it for $52!

Check out more Caslon on sale here!

6. Up to 25% Off Zella!

Our Absolute Favorite: Sporty-chic is the best way we can describe this quilted jacket! It’s long, lightweight and is an excellent option to throw on if you’re running errands. It was $169, but now it’s on sale for $127!

Check out more Zella on sale here!

7. Up to 48% Off Boots!

Our Absolute Favorite: Tall boots like this pair from Steve Madden don’t just look great, they come in handy in the winter! The extra warmth they provide makes it much easier to wear short dresses or skirts — plus, they add some drama to any ensemble. They were $135, and now they’re just $70!

Check out more boots on sale here!

8. Up to 33% Off Nike!

Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with wearing hoodies on weekends, and we’re crushing on this simple number! We’re planning on sizing up to get an oversized look that we can team with leggings or biker shorts. It was $65, but now it’s marked down to $44!

Check out more Nike on sale here!

9. Up to 30% Off Topshop!

Our Absolute Favorite: Out of the many sweater trends, the balloon sleeve is one of our favorites. This sweater has the style nailed down, and we love its soft grey hue! It was $62, and now it’s just $43!

Check out more Topshop on sale here!

10. Up to 49% Off Cashmere!

Our Absolute Favorite: Cashmere on sale for under $100? Sign Us up! This simple V-neck knit is made from luxurious cashmere that feels heavenly soft and will keep you warm. Originally it was $119, and now it’s up for grabs for $60!

Check out more cashmere on sale here!

11. Up to 53% Off Free People!

Our Absolute Favorite: This casual oversized sweater is a favorite among shoppers, and we can see why! When you want to feel warm and cozy, this is exactly the type of sweater to reach for. It was $128, and now it’s just $60!

Check out more Free People on sale here!

12. Up to 40% Off Sweaters!

Our Absolute Favorite: If you want a sleek and affordable knit, our pick would be this sweater from BP.! It has a timeless design that will always look great, regardless of what’s currently trending in fashion. It was $29, and now you can get it for just $17!

Check out more sweaters on sale here!

13. Up to 22% Off UGG!

Our Absolute Favorite: Slippers are a must any time of year, but especially during the winter. When we slip our feet into these Fluffette slippers, we’re immediately transported into cozy heaven! They were $90, but you can get them on sale for $70!

Check out more UGG on sale here!

14. Up to 25% Off Barefoot Dreams!

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re a fan of Barefoot Dreams blankets, you’re going to love this sweater! It’s seriously soft and basically feels like you’re wrapped up in a blanket. Dreams do come true! It was $116, and now it’s marked down to $87!

Check out more Barefoot Dreams on sale here!

15. Up to 25% Off Cold Weather Accessories!

Our Absolute Favorite: Keep your ears and hands warm with this headband and mitten set! It comes in three different colors, and you can wear them together or mix and match with other accessories you own. It was $19, and now it’s on sale for $14!

Check out more cold weather accessories on sale here!

16. Up to 50% Off Faux Fur!

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for luxury, check out this faux-fur coat from Bernardo! It will add instant elegance to any outfit you pair it with, even if you’re just wearing leggings and a crewneck. It was $200, but now it’s just $100!

Check out more coats on sale here!

17. Up to 39% Off Vince Camuto!

Our Absolute Favorite: One of our all-time favorite boots styles are Chelsea boots, and we’re into this suede pair! They come in two different colors and will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe. They were $169, and now they’re marked down to $101!

Check out more Vince Camuto on sale here!

18. Up to 49% Off Cole Haan!

Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers say that they haven’t found a better winter coat than this one from Cole Haan! It’s double-layered and lightweight, so it won’t feel bulky while keeping you warm. It was $225, but now it’s just $113!

Check out more Cole Haan on sale here!

19. Up to 50% Off Dr. Scholl’s!

Our Absolute Favorite: If you deal with foot pain, Dr. Scholl’s is the brand to turn to — and these simple boots may become your new go-to! They come with a cushioned insole that supports your feet for hours. They were $100, but you can snatch them for $50!

Check out more Dr. Scholl’s on sale here!

20. Up to 40% Off Blondo!

Our Absolute Favorite: The weather can get unpredictable in the winter months, which is why we need waterproof boots like this pair! When dealing with unexpected rain or snow, boots like these will keep you dry. They were $99, and now they’re $59!

Check out more Blondo on sale here!

21. Up to 38% Off BLANKNYC!

Our Absolute Favorite: A moto jacket like this faux-leather version is an outerwear staple that everyone should have in their closet! This one is popular with shoppers who love its fashion-forward vibe. It was $98 — now it’s $60!

Check out more BLANKNYC on sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

