Body Acne From Tight Clothing? This Tonic Zaps Active Breakouts and Combats Hyperpigmentation

By
Body-Acne
Getty Images

Fact: Acne treatments have come a long way over the years. The days of testing out at-home remedies which would often do more harm than good to our skin have come and gone. Seriously! Why were we using toothpaste as a spot treatment? Whew, thank goodness for growth! Luckily, there have been so many advancements to treat breakouts, blackheads and painful cystic acne. Cleansers, creams,and pimple patches just scratch the surface of the new innovative products which zap zits as soon as they start forming.

For many of Us, the quest to banish acne and unveil blemish-free skin doesn’t end with clearing our faces. Body acne is a common issue many shoppers experience. Just like the pesky breakouts on our complexion, body acne forms when our pores are clogged with gunk — such as debris, oil, and sweat. Wearing athletic wear after working up a sweat often contributes to body acne as well. Body acne is so much easier to hide, because our arms and backs are covered by clothing. However, it can be just as severe as facial acne. Thankfully, we recently discovered a new product by Soft Services — and we simply have to tell you all about it.

Soft Services’ Clearing Mist is a medicated breakout tonic which treats breakouts on the body. It’s jam-packed with powerful ingredients which target active blemishes and combat the appearance of dark spots from older breakouts. Enriched with exfoliating salicylic acid, this spray penetrates the hair follicle and dissolves buildup which can lead to breakouts.

In terms of ingredients, hydrating niacinamide targets hyperpigmentation to lighten the appearance of dark marks leftover from breakouts. Even better? It’s enriched with tea tree oil’s antimicrobial and antifungal properties to reduce inflammation and encourage healing. Zinc is a helpful tooth which helps regulate sebum, a.k.a. oil, that ultimately clogs pores and leads to breakouts. Good for acne on the back, chest, neck and butt (yes — this is a common concern!), this clear spray also helps treat workout-related bumpy skin and patches of discoloration as well.

If we’re being honest, the fast-acting quick-dry formula is one of the things we love most about this spray. The tonic’s water-like texture prevents transfer onto your attire. You can apply this zit-zapping spray when you wrap up a workout class or when you notice a new blemish popping up. It’s an easy fix, which we’re all about!

Get ready to kick body acne to the curb! Soft Services’ Clearing Mist Medicated Breakout Tonic is a must for treating breakouts all over your body. Shop now and don’t forget to toss this handy spray in your gym bag!

