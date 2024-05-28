Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m all about planning outfits based on my mood and the occasion. Over the weekend, I celebrated an annual family reunion in North Carolina. I packed denim shorts, bucket hats and comfy sneakers because I knew I’d be spending tons of time outdoors. Now that the family-friendly fun is out of the way, I’ve got a few festivities lined up that call for a sophisticated and feminine summer style.

Day trips to wineries, candlelight orchestra concerts and dreamy garden parties scratch the surface of events that have found their way onto my calendar. With that in mind, I thought I’d help myself and fellow shoppers who are on the hunt for looks that fit the bill. Channeling sophisticated and feminine style has never been easier. Scroll our top picks ahead!

Sophisticated and Feminine Shirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Does it get any more sophisticated than luxe silky fabric? We don’t think so! This lightweight, satin tank top is perfect for layering!

2. Slinky Style: You can’t go wrong with rocking this mock-neck, cap-sleeve blouse during the summer!

3. Elevated Basic: There’s nothing like an elevated basic to upgrade a casual look. This dressy tank top is double-lined so it’s equal parts versatile and comfy!

4. Dusty Blue: This glamorous chiffon-like shirt comes in the most powdery blue shade, that’s perfect for dressing up with trousers and heels or down with denim shorts and wedges!

5. Wrapped Up: Is it a shirt or a vest? That’s what everyone will wonder when they see you styling this chic sleeveless wrap top. It has a unique button-down silhouette that adds a sophisticated touch!

Sophisticated and Feminine Skirts

6. Everyday Wear: You can wear this flowy midi skirt everywhere from the office to a romantic dinner date!

7. Wild Side: If you haven’t heard, animal print is all the rage. This flowy midi is an ideal option if you want to take part in the ongoing trend!

8. Eclectic Lady: Channel Bohemian vibes all summer in this airy skirt!

9. Pops of Daisey: Sprinkles of Daisies are decorated all around this lightweight midi!

10. Bestseller: This glamorous maxi skirt comes in 31 shades, ranging from lively multicolor to solid tan!

Sophisticated and Feminine Dresses

11. The Blues: Make a bold statement in this stunning blue wrap dress. It’s so luxe no one will believe it’s not from a designer brand like DVF!

12. Floral Vibes: Want to conceal your arms while you’re out and about this summer? This flowy paisley print dress calls back to ’70s era style!

13. Body-Ody: Showcase your curves in this body-hugging floral number. The one-strap design and luxe bodycon fabric are a summer staple!

14. Resort Style Slay: Whether you’re strutting your stuff around a 5-star resort or meeting your partner for an outdoor lunch, you’ll feel like the wealthiest rich mom to hit the scene. This full-length dress has three tiers and ruffle detailing, but the contrasting piping along the sleeves and hemline are standout features!

15. Magenta Madness: This silky find screams sophistication. The satin, mock-neck midi has a unique wrap design and features a ruffle and mermaid hemline!

16. Mermaid Straps: Subtle accents are all it takes to elevate an ordinary dress. This midi-length find has a unique strap detail and fitted mermaid-style hemline!

17. LBD: This body-hugging one-shoulder dress is perfect for formal occasions. Just be prepared to win the wardrobe for best-dressed guest when you slip on this midi-length dress!

18. Silky Smooth: You’ll turn heads in this eye-catching spaghetti strap dress. It has a unique print and a dreamy cowl neckline!

19. Last But Not Least: Put the little in “little black dress,” courtesy of this silky, high-neck option. We absolutely adore the unique neckline and the fact that the dress comes with an adjustable waist belt!